Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard slaps Wisconsin assistant, discipline expected

Michigan Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard is expected to face disciplinary action from the Big Ten Conference for slapping a Wisconsin assistant coach during the postgame handshake line Sunday in Madison, Wis.

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Disciplinary actions are expected to come from the Big Ten Conference after Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard slapped a Wisconsin assistant in the postgame handshake line, the conference said in a statement. The conference issued its statement Sunday night after Wisconsin beat Michigan 77-63 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Advertisement

"The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan head coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball game," the Big Ten said.

"The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident. The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review."

Wisconsin (21-5) led 76-61 with 15 seconds remaining when Badgers coach Greg Gard called a timeout during in inbound pass at the baseline. Michigan (14-11) players and coaches then met with Wisconsin players and coaches for the handshake line after the final buzzer.

Howard met Gard in the line and the two had a brief and heated exchange. Officials and players separated the coaches before Howard and Badgers assistant Joe Grabbenhoft started another shouting match.

Howard was the seen on camera as he went deeper into the scuffle and threw an open-handed slap with his right arm, making contact with Grabbenhoft's head. Players and coaches continued the melee, which included punches thrown, until the teams went into their respective locker rooms.

"I addressed with the head coach that I will remember that because of the timeout," Howard told reporters after the game, in reference to the Badgers' late timeout call. "Someone touched me [in the handshake line] and I think that was very uncalled for. ... That's what escalated it."

Gard told CBS in an on-court postgame interview that he called the timeout to reset the 10-second clock. He said "the tape will show the rest" in reference to the postgame interaction.

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis scored a game-high 24 points with six rebounds in the win. Badgers forward Steven Crowl totaled 11 points. Tyler Wahl, Chucky Hepburn and Ben Davidson scored 10 points apiece for the Badgers.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines with 21 points. Wolverines guard Eli Brooks chipped in 14 points in the loss.

Big Ten policy states that standard disciplinary action for coaches includes fines that do not exceed $10,000 and suspensions from no more than two games. Commissioner decisions to impose standard disciplinary action are not subject to appeal. Disciplinary action can go beyond those measures if approved by the Joint Group Executive Committee.

Statement from University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel: pic.twitter.com/GVt0zxcgLN— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) February 20, 2022

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement that he apologized to Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh for the incident.

The Wolverines host Rutgers at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Badgers battle Minnesota at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena in Minn.