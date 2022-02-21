Trending
Feb. 21, 2022 / 3:40 PM

Medina Spirit stripped of 2021 Kentucky Derby win; Mandaloun named winner

By Alex Butler
Medina Spirit, who won the 2021 Kentucky Derby with jockey John Velazquez on May 1 in Louisville, Ky., was disqualified from the race Monday by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Medina Spirit, the horse that won the 2021 Kentucky Derby, later failed a drug test and has since died, was stripped of the victory Monday, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced.

The horse, who died during a workout Dec. 6 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., won the Derby on May 1 in Louisville, Ky. On Monday, the commission named Mandaloun, the second-place finisher, the official winner of the annual Triple Crown race.

The commission also suspended Medina Spirit's trainer, Bob Baffert, for 90 days, Baffert received a $7,500 fine.

"I am very disappointed in the ruling," Baffert said in a statement. "It runs contrary to the scientifically proven facts in this case and the rules of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. We will be filing an immediate appeal."

The commission also ruled that the $1.86 million purse from Medina Spirit's win must be forfeited and returned for redistribution.

Medina Spirit tested positive for 21 picograms of the steroid betamethasone through a post-race sample after the 2021 Derby win. That amount of the drug is double the legal threshold allowed in Kentucky racing.

Baffert claimed that the drug came from an ointment used to treat the horse for a skin condition. Baffert previously was suspended by Churchill Downs and cannot enter a horse in the Derby in 2022 or 2023.

The veteran trainer also is barred from entering horses at the New York Racing Association's Belmont, Saratoga and Aqueduct tracks.

Baffert initially claimed that Medina Spirit died of a heart attack, but a necropsy report this month showed no definitive causes of death for the 3-year-old colt.

"Today, Churchill Downs recognizes Mandaloun as the winner of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby and extends our congratulations to owner-breeder Juddmonte, trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux," Churchill Downs in a statement.

"Winning the Kentucky Derby is one of the most exciting achievements in sports and we look forward to celebrating Mandaloun on a future date in a way that is fitting of this rare distinction."

The 2022 Kentucky Derby is May 7 at Churchill Downs.

Jockey John Velazquez (L) and trainer Bob Baffert celebrate after their horse, Medina Spirit, won the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

