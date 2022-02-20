Beijing bids farewell to Winter Olympics with Closing Ceremony

1/4

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- After 19 days of competition featuring both memorable moments and swirling controversies, the Beijing 2022 Winter Games are coming to an end with a Closing Ceremony that got underway on Sunday night. Athletes from the 91 countries and territories that participated in the Games entered Beijing's Bird Nest stadium in an informal procession, mingling together in heavy winter gear and waving flags on a stadium floor composed of video screens to look like an icy surface. Chinese President Xi Jinping clapped along to the jubilant entrance fanfare and waved to the assembled athletes. Advertisement

The ceremony is once again is helmed by Zhang Yimou, the famed filmmaker who directed the Opening Ceremony, as well as the extravaganzas at the 2008 Summer Games. The event is expected to last around 80 minutes and will feature 1,000 performers in what organizers say will continue the theme of a "simple, safe and splendid" Olympics.

Beijing officials certainly succeeded on the safety front, with a stringent closed-loop bubble that kept the Games running smoothly amid a global COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Jan. 23, there have been only 437 positive cases reported among the nearly 70,000 athletes, officials, workers and journalists inside the Games' closed-loop bubble.

"With an infection rate of 0.01, it was one of the safest places on the planet, if not the safest place on the planet and this is a great achievement," International Olympics Committee President Thomas Bach said on Friday.

However, neither the Beijing organizers nor the IOC could manage to control more troubling storylines from stealing the spotlight.

The doping saga around Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva and the decision by arbitrators to allow her to compete in the women's single final drew widespread outrage.

Valieva's free skate performance on Thursday was an indelible memory from these Games, for all the wrong reasons, as the 15-year-old crumbled under immense pressure for all the world to see.

Her teary-eyed performance and the cold reaction from her entourage cast a harsh glare on Russia's skating program and raised troubling questions about the Olympics themselves, including whether such young athletes should be allowed to perform.

Even the winner's podium was a gloomy place, with gold medal Anna Shcherbakova saying she felt "this emptiness inside" and silver medalist Alexandra Trusova vowing never to skate again.

Beijing's tight controls may have kept visible protests about human rights at bay, but the issue also cast a pall over the Games from the very beginning.

The United States and allies including Britain and Canada refused to send official delegations in a diplomatic boycott over rights violations including China's treatment of the mostly Muslim Uighur minority population in western Xinjiang Province.

In an unmistakably defiant response to the criticisms, Beijing chose a Uighur athlete, cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang, to help light the cauldron at the Opening Ceremony.

Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis player who disappeared for weeks after sexual assault allegations against a government official, also raised alarm bells when an interview with a French sports magazine left questions about her freedom and safety.

Carrying the flag for Team USA will be bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, who was originally chosen to do the honors at the Opening Ceremony but missed out due to COVID-19.

The 37-year-old picked up a silver in the monobob and a bronze in the two-man bobsleigh, bringing her total Olympic haul to five medals -- making her the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Games history.

Other standout performers for the United States in Beijing included Nathan Chen, who captured men's figure skating gold with a dazzling performance that erased the memories of a disastrous Pyeongchang 2018; Chloe Kim, the 21-year-old snowboarder who defended her 2018 gold in the halfpipe; and Erin Jackson, who capped a meteoric rise to win the 500-meter speedskating gold.

Jackson also made history as the first Black woman to ever win a speedskating medal.

There were disappointments for the American athletes, as well.

Mikaela Shiffrin, a gold medal favorite, left empty-handed in six Alpine skiing events, crashing out early in three of them. Snowboarding legend Shaun White, an elder statesman at 35, finished his Olympic career off of the podium, as well.

Norway landed atop the medal standings for a second Winter Games in a row, taking home 16 golds and 37 medals overall.

Germany finished second, with 12 golds and 27 total medals, while host China came in third with 9 golds and 15 medals.

The United States finished tied for fourth with eight golds, but had 25 total medals.

The Russian Olympic Committee -- competing under a neutral banner after a state-sponsored doping program during the 2014 Sochi Games was exposed -- leaves with 6 golds and 31 medals.

At the conclusion of the Ceremony, Beijing will pass the Olympic flag to Milan, Italy, which will host the 2026 Winter Games.

The Beijing Paralympic Games are next, and will run from March 4 to 13, 2022.