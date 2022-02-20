Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 20, 2022 / 4:12 AM

Finland upsets Russia for first-ever men's hockey gold

By Thomas Maresca
Finland upsets Russia for first-ever men's hockey gold
Finland captured its first-ever Olympic hockey gold medal on Sunday, defeating the favored Russian Olympic Committee 2-1. Photo by Mark Cristino/EPA-EFE

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The third time was the charm for Finland, as its men's hockey team defeated defending champion Russian Olympic Committee, 2-1, on Sunday for the nation's first Olympic gold in the sport after a pair of previous appearances in the final.

Finland's Hannes Bjorninen broke a 1-1 tie with the game-winning goal, his first of the tournament, at just 29 seconds into the third period.

Advertisement

As the clock ran out on the contest, Finnish players leaped over the boards and joined in a joyous scrum around goaltender Harri Sateri, while the ROC players on the ice appeared stunned at the result. The Finns finished the tournament with a sterling 6-0 record.

"Great team, great effort," forward Marko Anttila told NBC after the win. "It hasn't been the easiest for us, but we found a way to win every game and that speaks to the character on the team."

Advertisement
RELATED Team USA narrowly loses bronze in Alpine skiing, Austria wins gold

Finland can now finally add gold to their collection of two men's hockey silvers -- from 1988 and 2006 -- and four bronzes.

The Finns stifled the favored Russians with a stingy defensive effort and a decided edge on the offensive attack, running up a 31-17 advantage in shots.

Russia opened the scoring at the eighth minute of the first period when Mikhail Grigorenko scored a power-play goal on a wrist shot through traffic.

RELATED Russians beat Sweden, advance to men's hockey gold medal game

Finland drew even at 3:28 in the second when defenseman Ville Pokka's wrist shot from near the blue line found its way through the legs of a Russian defender and into the net.

Bjorninen then capped the scoring in the third period by deflecting a spinning shot by Anttila, a result that came after a strong forechecking effort by the Finnish team kept the puck in the Russian zone.

Despite being a goal down, Russia could only muster three shots in the final period, as the Finns sustained the pressure with 10 shots of their own.

RELATED Phenom Slafkovsky helps Slovakia beat Sweden, capture first Olympic hockey medal

The loss kept the Russians from repeating as Olympic champions, although they won their gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games under a different name. While the athletes are competing as the ROC in Beijing, they were known as the OAR -- Olympic Athletes from Russia -- four years ago.

Advertisement

Russia remains banned from any world championship sporting events until the end of 2022 due to a systematic, state-sponsored doping program that came to light in the 2014 Sochi Olympics. However, athletes able to prove that they are "clean" have been allowed to compete under a neutral banner.

The country's doping record remained in the spotlight throughout the Beijing Games, as the saga around figure skater Kamila Valieva's positive drug test and the decision by arbitrators to allow her to compete in the women's singles event drew intense scrutiny and criticism.

With NHL players sitting out a second consecutive Games, the deep Russian squad, comprised of players from its professional Kontinental Hockey League, seemed poised to climb to the top of the podium again.

However, the Finnish team brought firepower of its own with a roster featuring former NHL players including captain Valtteri Filppula, forwards Leo Komarov and Markus Granlund and defensemen Sami Vatanen and Mikko Lehtonen.

The squad showed off a grit and togetherness throughout their Olympic run, highlighted by a stunning 4-3 overtime win against Sweden in group play after entering the third period down 3-0.

"Over the last three or four years, it's [been] a lot of the same players, same coaches," Anttila said. "And we found a way to win these tough games."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Team USA narrowly loses bronze in Alpine skiing, Austria wins gold
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Team USA narrowly loses bronze in Alpine skiing, Austria wins gold
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The United States' parallel Alpine skiing mixed team lost their matchup for the bronze medal against Norway in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Sunday, taking fourth place. Austria defeated Germany to win the gold.
Phenom Slafkovsky helps Slovakia beat Sweden, capture first Olympic hockey medal
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Phenom Slafkovsky helps Slovakia beat Sweden, capture first Olympic hockey medal
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Slovakian 17-year-old phenom Juraj Slafkovsky scored twice to power a 4-0 win over Sweden in the men's hockey bronze medal game Saturday in Beijing. The win brought Slovakia its first Olympic medal in the sport.
Panel dismisses U.S. figure skaters' appeal for medal ceremony
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Panel dismisses U.S. figure skaters' appeal for medal ceremony
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A panel of arbitrators on Saturday dismissed nine U.S. figure skaters' appeal to be presented silver medals in a public ceremony before the close of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
Netherlands speed skater Schouten wins mass start gold; USA's Kilburg fourth
Sports News // 16 hours ago
Netherlands speed skater Schouten wins mass start gold; USA's Kilburg fourth
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won her third gold medal of the 2022 Winter Games by beating Canadian Ivanie Blondin and Italian Francesca Lollobrigida in the women's speed skating mass start final Saturday in Beijing.
Belgium, South Korea speed skaters top podium in men's mass start
Sports News // 16 hours ago
Belgium, South Korea speed skaters top podium in men's mass start
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Belgium's Bart Swings won a gold medal in the men's speed skating mass start final at the Winter Games on Saturday in Beijing. Chung Jae Won and Lee Seung Hoon won silver and bronze medals, respectively for South Korea.
Germany wins 2-woman bobsled, U.S. takes bronze
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Germany wins 2-woman bobsled, U.S. takes bronze
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Germany's Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi claimed a gold medal in the two-woman bobsled final of the 2022 Winter Games on Saturday in Beijing. Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman claimed bronze in the event.
China's Sui, Han edge Russians for pairs figure skating gold
Sports News // 18 hours ago
China's Sui, Han edge Russians for pairs figure skating gold
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong needed another world-record performance to narrowly edge a dominant group of Russian figure skaters and claim gold in the 2022 Winter Games pairs finale Saturday in Beijing.
Sweden beats Great Britain for men's curling gold
Sports News // 19 hours ago
Sweden beats Great Britain for men's curling gold
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Niklas Edin, Oskar Eriksson, Rasmus Wranaa, Christoffer Sundgren and Daniel Magnusson delivered Sweden's first gold medal in men's curling with a 5-4 win over Great Britain in the Winter Games finale Saturday in Beijing.
Russian skiers Bolshunov, Yakimushkin top podium in 50-km mass start
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Russian skiers Bolshunov, Yakimushkin top podium in 50-km mass start
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Russians Alexander Bolshunov and Ivan Yakimushkin earned respective Olympic gold and silver medals in the cross-country skiing 50-kilometer mass start final Friday in Zhangjiakou, China. Simen Hegstad Krueger won bronze.
U.S. skiers David Wise, Alex Ferreira medal in halfpipe
Sports News // 21 hours ago
U.S. skiers David Wise, Alex Ferreira medal in halfpipe
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Team USA skiers David Wise and Alex Ferreira claimed respective silver and bronze medals in the 2022 Winter Games freestyle skiing halfpipe final Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China. New Zealand's Nico Porteous won gold.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Germany wins 2-woman bobsled, U.S. takes bronze
Germany wins 2-woman bobsled, U.S. takes bronze
Phenom Slafkovsky helps Slovakia beat Sweden, capture first Olympic hockey medal
Phenom Slafkovsky helps Slovakia beat Sweden, capture first Olympic hockey medal
China's Sui, Han edge Russians for pairs figure skating gold
China's Sui, Han edge Russians for pairs figure skating gold
U.S. skiers David Wise, Alex Ferreira medal in halfpipe
U.S. skiers David Wise, Alex Ferreira medal in halfpipe
Panel dismisses U.S. figure skaters' appeal for medal ceremony
Panel dismisses U.S. figure skaters' appeal for medal ceremony
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement