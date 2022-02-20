Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 20, 2022 / 7:05 PM

Austin Cindric clinches first Daytona 500 win; crashes nixed top contenders

By Daniel Uria
1/3
Austin Cindric clinches first Daytona 500 win; crashes nixed top contenders
Austin Cindric, won his first Daytona 500 at 23 years old in his eighth start after he avoided a pair of late crashes and staved off advances from Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Austin Cindric won his first Daytona 500 Sunday in a race that saw multiple crashes take out major contenders, including a pair in the last few laps.

Cindric, 23, successfully warded off advances by Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace to win the race in his Ford Mustang, delivering Team Penske owner Roger Penske an 85th birthday present in his eighth start.

Blaney pushed Cindric off Turn 4 in the final lap but Cindric was able to block, before managing to hold off Wallace near the start/finish line for the win.

Cindric also successfully avoided a pair of late-race crashes including one on lap 196 that saw Ricky Stenhouse, who was leading the race with eight laps to go but was ultimately forced to end his day after spinning out into the wall.

Wallace, Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski were also involved in the crash but were able to keep driving.

Two laps earlier, 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larsen crashed into Kevin Harvick, the 2007 Daytona 500 champ, sending him spinning out causing a six-car crash.

Stage 1 ended with an eight-car crash on lap 64 that saw favorite Denny Hamlin eliminated from the race.

Harrison Burton, 21, was being tailed closely by Keselowski as his vehicle swerved into the next lane over, colliding with another car and sending Burton flying.

"It's never good," Burton said of the crash, which ended his first Daytona 500. "Frustrating weekend. We worked really hard all week working up to that ... wanted to get a stage points there and just got turned around."

In addition to Burton and Hamlin, William Byron and Ross Chastain were also eliminated in the crash.

Hamlin, who was the only Cup Series driver to not record a Did Not Finish in last year said Keselowski's "over-aggressive" driving caused the crash.

"I saw it coming, and that's the tough part," he said. "You could see that 21 [Burton's car] was kind of sideways and out of control and Brad just wouldn't let him go. Eventually, you've got to let him go and get his reins back."

Martin Treux Jr., who won the first two stages, was caught up in a crash on lap 152 that also invilved contender Joey Logano after Tyler Reddick turned sideways in the middle of a pack and was sent spinning into the far lane.

Reddick was eliminated from the race, while Logano sustained tire damage after he was sent into the grass and Truex's vehicle saw some right front damage.

Kurt Busch and Jaque Villeneuve were also involved in the crash.

Latest Headlines

Beijing bids farewell to Winter Olympics with Closing Ceremony
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Beijing bids farewell to Winter Olympics with Closing Ceremony
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- After 19 days of competition that featured memorable moments and swirling controversies, the Beijing 2022 Winter Games came to an end with a Closing Ceremony on Sunday night.
Finland upsets Russia for first men's hockey gold
Sports News // 15 hours ago
Finland upsets Russia for first men's hockey gold
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The third time was the charm for Finland, as its men's hockey team defeated defending champion Russia Olympic Committee, 2-1, on Sunday for the nation's first Olympic gold in the sport after two previous finals.
Team USA narrowly misses bronze in Alpine skiing; Austria wins gold
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Team USA narrowly misses bronze in Alpine skiing; Austria wins gold
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. parallel Alpine skiing mixed team lost its matchup for the bronze medal against Norway in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, taking fourth place. Austria beat Germany to win the gold.
Phenom Slafkovsky helps Slovakia beat Sweden, capture first Olympic hockey medal
Sports News // 1 day ago
Phenom Slafkovsky helps Slovakia beat Sweden, capture first Olympic hockey medal
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Slovakian 17-year-old phenom Juraj Slafkovsky scored twice to power a 4-0 win over Sweden in the men's hockey bronze medal game Saturday in Beijing. The win brought Slovakia its first Olympic medal in the sport.
Panel dismisses U.S. figure skaters' appeal for medal ceremony
Sports News // 1 day ago
Panel dismisses U.S. figure skaters' appeal for medal ceremony
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A panel of arbitrators on Saturday dismissed nine U.S. figure skaters' appeal to be presented silver medals in a public ceremony before the close of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
Netherlands speed skater Schouten wins mass start gold; USA's Kilburg fourth
Sports News // 1 day ago
Netherlands speed skater Schouten wins mass start gold; USA's Kilburg fourth
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won her third gold medal of the 2022 Winter Games by beating Canadian Ivanie Blondin and Italian Francesca Lollobrigida in the women's speed skating mass start final Saturday in Beijing.
Belgium, South Korea speed skaters top podium in men's mass start
Sports News // 1 day ago
Belgium, South Korea speed skaters top podium in men's mass start
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Belgium's Bart Swings won a gold medal in the men's speed skating mass start final at the Winter Games on Saturday in Beijing. Chung Jae Won and Lee Seung Hoon won silver and bronze medals, respectively for South Korea.
Germany wins 2-woman bobsled, U.S. takes bronze
Sports News // 1 day ago
Germany wins 2-woman bobsled, U.S. takes bronze
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Germany's Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi claimed a gold medal in the two-woman bobsled final of the 2022 Winter Games on Saturday in Beijing. Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman claimed bronze in the event.
China's Sui, Han edge Russians for pairs figure skating gold
Sports News // 1 day ago
China's Sui, Han edge Russians for pairs figure skating gold
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong needed another world-record performance to narrowly edge a dominant group of Russian figure skaters and claim gold in the 2022 Winter Games pairs finale Saturday in Beijing.
Sweden beats Great Britain for men's curling gold
Sports News // 1 day ago
Sweden beats Great Britain for men's curling gold
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Niklas Edin, Oskar Eriksson, Rasmus Wranaa, Christoffer Sundgren and Daniel Magnusson delivered Sweden's first gold medal in men's curling with a 5-4 win over Great Britain in the Winter Games finale Saturday in Beijing.
