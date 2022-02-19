Advertisement
Feb. 19, 2022 / 1:37 PM

Phenom Slafkovsky helps Slovakia beat Sweden, capture first Olympic hockey medal

By Alex Butler
Forward Juraj Slafkovsky (R) scored a tournament-best seven goals and led Slovakia to a win over Sweden in the 2022 Winter Games bronze medal game Saturday in Beijing. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Slovakian 17-year-old phenom Juraj Slafkovsky scored twice to power a 4-0 win over Sweden in the men's hockey bronze medal game Saturday in Beijing. The win brought Slovakia its first Olympic medal in the sport.

Slafkovsky scored a tournament-best seven goals in Beijing. He is a projected Top 10 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

"It's pretty amazing for a young boy," Slovakia coach Craig Ramsay told NBC. "We believed in him. We've given him a chance now for a couple of years.

"All we thought going into this tournament was, 'Could he just score a goal?' He'd had trouble scoring and was stuck, but he did it. He did it in spades!"

Fellow forwards Pavol Regenda and Samuel Takac also scored for Slovakia. Regenda also registered an assist.

Slovakia fired 43 shots on Sweden goaltender Lars Johansson. Slovakia goaltender Patrik Rybar saved 28 shots for his clean sheet.

Neither team scored through the first 20 minutes at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Slafkovsky the lit the lamp just 3:17 into the second period off an assist from defenseman Peter Ceresnak.

Ceresnak tapped to Slafkovsky to spark a breakaway for the initial score. Slafkovsky outskated several defenders and raced past the blue line from right to left. He then skated along the left boards, ripped a long shot from behind the circle and sent the puck between the pipes past Johansson.

Slovakia doubled its lead less than 10 minutes later, when Regenda assisted Takac in the final seconds of a power play. Regenda recovered the loose puck after a face off to spark that score. He then sent a pass to Takac, who hovered near the left circle.

Takac smacked a tough-angle, one-timer at the near post through a small gap on Johansson's stick side. Slovakia carried the 2-0 lead into the third period.

Slafkovsky added a third score with 1:34 remaining off an assist from Peter Cehlarik. Cehlarik sent a feed up the middle while Sweden had an empty net during that play. Slafkovsky skated ahead and recovered the puck and finished with a backhanded rip for his seventh score of the tournament.

Regenda scored the final goal just 20 seconds later when he stole the puck from Sweden and skated in for another empty-net score.

"Just come with us to Slovakia and let's see what is happening right now," Slovakia forward Kristian Pospisil told NBC. "Go watch and you will know what it means right away for everybody, not just for hockey people."

"This is for the whole people. It's history."

Finland, which beat Slovakia 2-0 in the semifinals, battles the Russians in the men's gold medal game at 11:10 p.m. EST Saturday on USA. The Russians, who won the 2018 Winter Games gold medal game, beat Sweden 2-1 in the semifinals in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics medals: scenes from the podium

Canada Marie-Philip Poulin celebrates with team-mates after winning the gold medal in their women's ice hockey gold medal match against the USA at the Wukesong sports center at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 17, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Panel dismisses U.S. figure skaters' appeal for medal ceremony
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Panel dismisses U.S. figure skaters' appeal for medal ceremony
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A panel of arbitrators on Saturday dismissed nine U.S. figure skaters' appeal to be presented silver medals in a public ceremony before the close of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
Netherlands speed skater Schouten wins mass start gold; USA's Kilburg fourth
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Netherlands speed skater Schouten wins mass start gold; USA's Kilburg fourth
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won her third gold medal of the 2022 Winter Games by beating Canadian Ivanie Blondin and Italian Francesca Lollobrigida in the women's speed skating mass start final Saturday in Beijing.
Belgium, South Korea speed skaters top podium in men's mass start
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Belgium, South Korea speed skaters top podium in men's mass start
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Belgium's Bart Swings won a gold medal in the men's speed skating mass start final at the Winter Games on Saturday in Beijing. Chung Jae Won and Lee Seung Hoon won silver and bronze medals, respectively for South Korea.
Germany wins 2-woman bobsled, U.S. takes bronze
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Germany wins 2-woman bobsled, U.S. takes bronze
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Germany's Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi claimed a gold medal in the two-woman bobsled final of the 2022 Winter Games on Saturday in Beijing. Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman claimed bronze in the event.
China's Sui, Han edge Russians for pairs figure skating gold
Sports News // 4 hours ago
China's Sui, Han edge Russians for pairs figure skating gold
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong needed another world-record performance to narrowly edge a dominant group of Russian figure skaters and claim gold in the 2022 Winter Games pairs finale Saturday in Beijing.
Sweden beats Great Britain for men's curling gold
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Sweden beats Great Britain for men's curling gold
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Niklas Edin, Oskar Eriksson, Rasmus Wranaa, Christoffer Sundgren and Daniel Magnusson delivered Sweden's first gold medal in men's curling with a 5-4 win over Great Britain in the Winter Games finale Saturday in Beijing.
Russian skiers Bolshunov, Yakimushkin top podium in 50-km mass start
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Russian skiers Bolshunov, Yakimushkin top podium in 50-km mass start
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Russians Alexander Bolshunov and Ivan Yakimushkin earned respective Olympic gold and silver medals in the cross-country skiing 50-kilometer mass start final Friday in Zhangjiakou, China. Simen Hegstad Krueger won bronze.
U.S. skiers David Wise, Alex Ferreira medal in halfpipe
Sports News // 7 hours ago
U.S. skiers David Wise, Alex Ferreira medal in halfpipe
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Team USA skiers David Wise and Alex Ferreira claimed respective silver and bronze medals in the 2022 Winter Games freestyle skiing halfpipe final Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China. New Zealand's Nico Porteous won gold.
Canadiens add Lightning great Vincent Lecavalier to front office
NHL // 14 hours ago
Canadiens add Lightning great Vincent Lecavalier to front office
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Montreal Canadiens added former Tampa Bay Lightning star Vincent Lecavalier to their front office Friday, the team announced.
NHL upholds Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand's 6-game suspension
NHL // 15 hours ago
NHL upholds Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand's 6-game suspension
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman upheld Boston Bruins star winger Brad Marchand's six-game suspension Friday, saying that his actions were "excessive and unnecessary" against an "unsuspecting player."
