Feb. 19, 2022 / 8:57 AM

Sweden beats Great Britain for men's curling gold

By Alex Butler
Sweden beats Great Britain for men's curling gold
Sweden's Rasmus Wranaa delivers the stone during the 2022 Winter Games men's curling gold medal match against Great Britain on Saturday in Beijing. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Niklas Edin, Oskar Eriksson, Rasmus Wranaa and Christoffer Sundgren delivered Sweden's first gold medal in men's curling with a 5-4 win over Great Britain in the 2022 Winter Games finale Saturday in Beijing.

Great Britain's Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan earned a silver medal for their efforts at the National Aquatics Center.

Canada claimed bronze with an 8-5 win over Team USA, the defending gold medalist, Friday in Beijing.

"It feels so crazy, I almost had to ask someone before I came here, 'We have won, right?'" Edin told reporters. "God, it's nice. It's obviously been an incredibly long journey with pretty disappointing defeats in a couple of the previous [Winter Games].

RELATED Canada defeats USA to win bronze in men's curling

"We know that the margins are small and it could've been the same thing this time, too. We could've finished fourth with the same play that we had now, so just to get some results from this feels incredibly nice but also a lot more happiness than I thought I'd feel."

Sweden led Saturday's finale 4-3 with one stone to play on the 10th end and held on to secure the top podium spot. Great Britain's Mouat then missed on a take out attempt by just inches to give the Swedes the historic triumph.

RELATED Olympics finale, Daytona 500, NBA All-Star Game pack weekend sports schedule

Great Britain's second-place finish resulted in the country's first medal of the 2022 Winter Games. Sweden owns 17 in Beijing, including eight gold medals.

The victory ended a streak of gold-medal heartbreak for the Swedes, who lost to Team USA in the 2018 Winter Games finale and placed third at the 2014 Winter Games.

Edin, Eriksson, Wranaa and Sundgren also were on the team in 2018. Edin also competed in 2014, while Eriksson was an alternate for Sweden in Sochi, Russia. Edin also was on Sweden's fourth-place curling team at the 2010 Winter Games.

Sweden placed second at the initial tournament at the 1925 Winter Games. The sport then took a hiatus from the Olympic program didn't return until 1988.

Great Britain battles Japan in the women's curling gold medal match at 8:05 p.m. EST Saturday on CNBC.

Beijing Olympics: Moments from men's curling

Canada's Brad Gushue reacts during the men's curling bronze medal game at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 18, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

