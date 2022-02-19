Russian skiers Bolshunov, Yakimushkin top podium in 50km mass start

1/5

Gold medalist Alexander Bolshunov of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates his win in the men's 30-kilometer freestyle mass start cross-country skiing final at the 2022 Winter Games on Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Russians Alexander Bolshunov and Ivan Yakimushkin earned respective Olympic gold and silver medals in the cross-country skiing 50-kilometer freestyle mass start final Friday in Zhangjiakou, China. Norway's Simen Hegstad Krueger won bronze. Bolshunov clocked a 1:11:32.7 to get to the finish line first at Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center. He took the lead 27.2-kilometers into the race and finished 5.5 seconds ahead of Yakimushkin. Advertisement

"It is an unbelievable performance because in all the races that I took part in I won medals -- and of these, three are gold," Bolshunov told NBC. "This is a huge accomplishment.

"I am very happy and I want to say a big thank you to my team."

Krueger totaled 1:11:39.7 and was seven seconds behind Bolshunov. Russians Artem Maltsev and Denis Spitsov finished fourth and sixth, respectively. Norway's Sjur Roethe finished fifth.

Team USA's Scott Patterson was 33.9 seconds behind Bolshunov and finished eighth.

Advertisement

Bolshunov claimed silver in the event at the 2018 Winter Games. His win Saturday pushed his 2022 Winter Games medal total to five.

The Russian also won the 30-kilometer skiathlon and 4x10-kilometer relay. He claimed a silver medal in the 15-kilometer classical final and bronze in the team sprint.

Bolshunov totaled four medals at the 2018 Winter Games. He claimed three silver medals and a bronze in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Krueger picked up his first 2022 Olympic medal Saturday, but claimed two golds and a silver at the 2018 Winter Games.

Beijing Winter Olympics medals: scenes from the podium

Canada Marie-Philip Poulin celebrates with team-mates after winning the gold medal in their women's ice hockey gold medal match against the USA at the Wukesong sports center at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 17, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo