Germany wins 2-woman bobsled, U.S. takes bronze

Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor (L) and Sylvia Hoffman finished third in the two-woman bobsled final at the 2022 Winter Games on Saturday in Beijing. Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Germany's Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi claimed a gold medal in the two-woman bobsled final of the 2022 Winter Games on Saturday in Beijing. Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman claimed bronze in the event. Meyers Taylor, 37, became the most-decorated female bobsledder in history. The five-time Olympic medalist and Hoffman, her pusher, clocked a season-best time of 4:05.48. Advertisement

"I'm at a loss for words, the feeling is incredible," Meyers Taylor told Olympics.com. "For the two of us to come out here and win a medal.

"We've barely raced together at all this season, so to put in the work and come away with a medal, I'm really speechless and over the moon."

Nolte and Levi totaled a time of 4:03.96 to finish first and set the track record at the Yanqing National Sliding Center. Fellow Germans Mariama Jamanka and Alexandra Burghardt were 0.77 behind and won silver.

Advertisement

"I'm a fighter, let's say it like that," Nolte said. "I've fallen down so many times and I always get back up. Once monobob was over, it was over, and I was like, 'Now we move onto two-man.'"

Germany and Canada rounded out the Top 5 finishers. Team USA's Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love finished seventh.

The third-place finish gave Meyers Taylor a second medal in Beijing. She won silver in the monobob, with Humphries winning that event.

Jamanka teamed up with fellow German Lisa Buckwitz to win gold in the two-woman bobsled final at the 2018 Winter Games. Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs won silver in that event.

Meyers Taylor and Lauryn Williams also won silver in the event at the 2014 Winter Games. Meyers Taylor and Erin Pac won bronze in the two-woman bobsled at the 2010 Winter Games.

Team USA has medaled in the event every year since it was first included in the Olympics program in 2002. Meyers Taylor, who recovered from COVID-19 to compete in the Winter Games, will serve as Team USA's Closing Ceremony flag-bearer Sunday in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics medals: scenes from the podium

Canada Marie-Philip Poulin celebrates with team-mates after winning the gold medal in their women's ice hockey gold medal match against the USA at the Wukesong sports center at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 17, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo