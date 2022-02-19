Advertisement
Feb. 19, 2022 / 11:05 AM

Germany wins 2-woman bobsled, U.S. takes bronze

By Alex Butler
Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor (L) and Sylvia Hoffman finished third in the two-woman bobsled final at the 2022 Winter Games on Saturday in Beijing. Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Germany's Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi claimed a gold medal in the two-woman bobsled final of the 2022 Winter Games on Saturday in Beijing. Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman claimed bronze in the event.

Meyers Taylor, 37, became the most-decorated female bobsledder in history. The five-time Olympic medalist and Hoffman, her pusher, clocked a season-best time of 4:05.48.

"I'm at a loss for words, the feeling is incredible," Meyers Taylor told Olympics.com. "For the two of us to come out here and win a medal.

"We've barely raced together at all this season, so to put in the work and come away with a medal, I'm really speechless and over the moon."

Nolte and Levi totaled a time of 4:03.96 to finish first and set the track record at the Yanqing National Sliding Center. Fellow Germans Mariama Jamanka and Alexandra Burghardt were 0.77 behind and won silver.

RELATED Friedrich-Margis, Germans sweep podium in 2-man bobsled event

"I'm a fighter, let's say it like that," Nolte said. "I've fallen down so many times and I always get back up. Once monobob was over, it was over, and I was like, 'Now we move onto two-man.'"

Germany and Canada rounded out the Top 5 finishers. Team USA's Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love finished seventh.

The third-place finish gave Meyers Taylor a second medal in Beijing. She won silver in the monobob, with Humphries winning that event.

RELATED Team USA wins gold, silver in first-ever Olympic women's monobob

Jamanka teamed up with fellow German Lisa Buckwitz to win gold in the two-woman bobsled final at the 2018 Winter Games. Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs won silver in that event.

Meyers Taylor and Lauryn Williams also won silver in the event at the 2014 Winter Games. Meyers Taylor and Erin Pac won bronze in the two-woman bobsled at the 2010 Winter Games.

Team USA has medaled in the event every year since it was first included in the Olympics program in 2002. Meyers Taylor, who recovered from COVID-19 to compete in the Winter Games, will serve as Team USA's Closing Ceremony flag-bearer Sunday in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics medals: scenes from the podium

Canada Marie-Philip Poulin celebrates with team-mates after winning the gold medal in their women's ice hockey gold medal match against the USA at the Wukesong sports center at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 17, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Belgium, South Korea speed skaters top podium in men's mass start
Sports News // 2 minutes ago
Belgium, South Korea speed skaters top podium in men's mass start
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Belgium's Bart Swings won a gold medal in the men's speed skating mass start final at the Winter Games on Saturday in Beijing. Chung Jae Won and Lee Seung Hoon won silver and bronze medals, respectively for South Korea.
China's Sui, Han edge Russians for pairs figure skating gold
Sports News // 1 hour ago
China's Sui, Han edge Russians for pairs figure skating gold
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong needed another world-record performance to narrowly edge a dominant group of Russian figure skaters and claim gold in the 2022 Winter Games pairs finale Saturday in Beijing.
Sweden beats Great Britain for men's curling gold
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Sweden beats Great Britain for men's curling gold
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Niklas Edin, Oskar Eriksson, Rasmus Wranaa, Christoffer Sundgren and Daniel Magnusson delivered Sweden's first gold medal in men's curling with a 5-4 win over Great Britain in the Winter Games finale Saturday in Beijing.
Russian skiers Bolshunov, Yakimushkin top podium in 50km mass start
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Russian skiers Bolshunov, Yakimushkin top podium in 50km mass start
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Russians Alexander Bolshunov and Ivan Yakimushkin earned respective Olympic gold and silver medals in the cross-country skiing 50-kilometer mass start final Friday in Zhangjiakou, China. Simen Hegstad Krueger won bronze.
U.S. skiers David Wise, Alex Ferreira medal in halfpipe
Sports News // 4 hours ago
U.S. skiers David Wise, Alex Ferreira medal in halfpipe
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Team USA skiers David Wise and Alex Ferreira claimed respective silver and bronze medals in the 2022 Winter Games freestyle skiing halfpipe final Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China. New Zealand's Nico Porteous won gold.
Canadiens add Lightning great Vincent Lecavalier to front office
NHL // 11 hours ago
Canadiens add Lightning great Vincent Lecavalier to front office
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Montreal Canadiens added former Tampa Bay Lightning star Vincent Lecavalier to their front office Friday, the team announced.
NHL upholds Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand's 6-game suspension
NHL // 12 hours ago
NHL upholds Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand's 6-game suspension
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman upheld Boston Bruins star winger Brad Marchand's six-game suspension Friday, saying that his actions were "excessive and unnecessary" against an "unsuspecting player."
Spurs great Manu Ginobili, WNBA legend Swin Cash among Hall of Fame finalists
NBA // 12 hours ago
Spurs great Manu Ginobili, WNBA legend Swin Cash among Hall of Fame finalists
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginobili and WNBA legend Swin Cash headlined the 11 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 on Friday.
MLB postpones spring training amid labor dispute; CBA talks to resume Monday
MLB // 13 hours ago
MLB postpones spring training amid labor dispute; CBA talks to resume Monday
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball announced Friday that spring training games won't start until at least March 5 due to the ongoing labor dispute between MLB and the players' union.
Maple Leafs, Raptors to end proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement for fans
NBA // 14 hours ago
Maple Leafs, Raptors to end proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement for fans
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announced Friday that it will discontinue its proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement for fans entering its venues, beginning in early March.
