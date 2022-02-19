Belgium, South Korea speed skaters top podium in men's mass start

Belgium's Bart Swings (C) won his first gold medal in the men's speed skating mass start final at the 2022 Winter Games on Saturday in Beijing. Photo by Salvatore Di Nolfi/EPA-EFE

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Belgium's Bart Swings claimed a gold medal in the men's speed skating mass start final at the 2022 Winter Games on Saturday in Beijing. Chung Jae Won and Lee Seung Hoon won silver and bronze medals, respectively, for South Korea. Swings captured Belgium's first Winter Games gold medal since 1948 in a three-way photo finish. He was in second place entering the final turn and flew to the outside to capture the lead about three seconds before he crossed the finish line ahead of the South Korean medalists. Advertisement

"It's unbelievable. I'm looking forward to getting home with my family and friends," Swings told NBC.

Team USA's Joey Mantia, who tripped on the final turn, finished fourth, just 0.001 second behind Lee Seung-Hoon. Jae Won Chung was 0.02 second ahead of Mantia.

The American claimed that he was held back down the stretch and hoped officials would look into contact made between several skaters.

"I don't know how I feel," Mantia said. "I hope they do something about that call at the end. I felt like I was cheated. Maybe I'm biased about that, but I felt [Lee's] hand was on my arm, pulling me back."

This is what .001 seconds looks like. Joey Mantia finished 4th. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/mmHOTxBQcB— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2022

Lee won the event at the 2018 Winter Games -- the first time it was included in the Olympic program. Swings finished second in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Lee won silver in the team pursuit at the 2018 Winter Games. He won silver in the team pursuit at the 2014 Winter Games. He also won gold in the 10,000-meter race and silver in the 5,000-meter race at the 2010 Winter Games.

Chung teamed up with Lee and Kim Min Seok to win silver in the team pursuit at the 2018 Winter Games.

