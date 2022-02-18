Canada defeats USA to win bronze in men's curling

Canada defeated the United States on Friday at the National Aquatics Center to win the men's curling bronze medal. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Canada has defeated reigning Olympic champions United States in Beijing on Friday to win bronze in men's curling. Team Canada led by skip Brad Gushue were able to come from behind to secure the bronze medal with strong ends in the back half of the game at the National Aquatics Center. Advertisement

The victory is a bright spot in a rather disappointing Olympics for the Canadian curlers as both the women and mixed teams failed to make it to the playoffs.

The United States were also eliminated by the preliminary round in both events.

Canada made it to the bronze medal game after losing 5-3 to Sweden in the semifinals. The Americans ended up there due to a 8-4 loss to Britain.

Under Gushue, Canada got off to a strong start in the game Friday, scoring two points on the final through of the end.

However, Team USA under John Shuster would get one in the second but Canada would do likewise in the third to keep it 3-1.

The Americans though were able to tie in up in the fourth end and then take a 5-4 lead in the sixth.

In the eighth, Canada would retake the lead that Gushue extended in the final ninth end, securing them bronze with a final score of 8-5.

Gushue told Olympics.com that it was a difficult game to play coming a day after their loss to Sweden, describing it as a "tough battle."

"We were struggling a little bit at the start of the game but the last few ends we showed what we were capable of," he said. "I'm proud of our team."

Gushue had won the gold medal for Canada in 2006 with teammate Mark Nichols during their first and only other appearance in the Olympics.

"And now to walk away with a medal makes it even more special and we're more appreciative than most people of where we are right now," he said.

