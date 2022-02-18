Switzerland wins gold, sliver in men's ski cross

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Ryan Regez of Switzerland has won the men's Olympic ski cross gold medal in Beijing on Friday with his compatriot Alex Fiva taking the silver and Russian Sergey Ridzik the bronze.

The 29-year-old was the first of four skiers to cross the finish line after racing down a fast, winding course that includes wu-tang curves, hills and sharp turns at Genting Snow Park P & X.

Regez got off to an early lead in the opening wu-tangs, which he then lengthened over the series of hills called the rollers as the other three skiers tried to make up the ground.

"Olympic champion," Regez said in near disbelief following the race before screaming in celebration.

The four skiers made it to the ski cross finals from among a group of 32 men who competed throughout the day for a chance to make it to the medal race.

For the 36-year-old Fiva, the silver medal is his first Olympic hardware from three Olympic appearances.

Ridzik now adds his bronze to the one he won four years ago in Pyeongchang.