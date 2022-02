At least three athletes participating in the Beijing Olympic Winter Games have tested positive for anabolic steroids. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko has tested positive for an anabolic steroid at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, according to officials. The International Testing Agency said in a statement that a sample taken from Hunko Monday when she competed in the monobob event had come back positive for a prohibited substance on Thursday. Advertisement

"The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the [International Olympic Committee] Anti-Doping Rules application to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022," the ITA said. "This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching or participating in any activity during the Olympic Winter Games."

The ITA said Hunko, who finished 20th in women's monobob event, has the right to challenge the suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport and that she may request the analysis of a second sample.

At least three Olympians have tested positive for steroids.

On Wednesday, the ITC said another Ukrainian Olympian, cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska, had tested positive for an anabolic steroid and a stimulant.

On Feb. 9, the testing organization said Iranian Alpine Skier Hossein Saveh Shemshaki had also failed the drug test.

The announcements were made as controversy has swirled around star Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who was allowed to compete in the Olympic Games despite testing positive for a banned heart medication.