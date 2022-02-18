Trending
Feb. 18, 2022 / 3:50 AM

IOC chief Bach 'very disturbed' by Kamila Valieva performance; blasts 'chilling' entourage

By Thomas Maresca
1/4
Kamila Valieva was met with "tremendous coldness" by her coach after a disappointing performance in the women's singles free skate, IOC President Thomas Bach said Friday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach had harsh words for the entourage of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva on Friday, calling their reaction to her performance "chilling" after the teen phenom at the center of a doping scandal struggled mightily on the ice.

Valieva, who tested positive for a banned substance last week but was allowed to compete in the women's singles event, fell twice and stumbled throughout her free skate on Thursday.

The overwhelming gold medal favorite was in the lead after Tuesday's short program but ended up finishing fourth.

Bach said during a press conference that he was "very disturbed" watching the teenager try to perform under "immense mental stress."

"This is pressure beyond my imagination," Bach said. "For a girl of 15 years old, to see her there struggling ... maybe she would have preferred just to leave the ice and try to leave this story behind her."

Valieva skated off the ice in tears but was met with immediate criticism from her coach, Eteri Tutberidze.

"Why did you let everything go? Why did you stop fighting?" Tutberidze demanded of Valieva, in an exchange caught on camera.

The reaction of Valieva's team to her uncharacteristically sloppy performance drew angry words from the usually circumspect IOC head.

"When I saw how she was received by her closest entourage with what appeared to be a tremendous coldness -- it was chilling to see this, " Bach said.

"Rather than giving her comfort, rather than try to help her, you could feel this chilling atmosphere, this distance," he said. "All of this does not give me much confidence in the entourage of Kamila, neither with regard to what happened in the past nor the future."

The decision to allow Valieva to compete was made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday in an emergency hearing days after the teen skater tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned heart medication usually prescribed to treat angina.

In its decision, the CAS said that preventing the 15-year-old from competing at the Olympics "would cause her irreparable harm" and highlighted Valieva's status as a "protected person" due to her age.

However, the ruling did not clear Valieva from the doping charges and the World Anti-Doping Agency has announced that they are conducting an investigation into Valieva's entourage.

Bach said keeping the focus on the team surrounding Valieva is of "extreme importance."

"Doping very rarely happens alone by the athletes," Bach said. "We trust this will come to light and we will not hesitate to take the appropriate measures -- these will be very strong measures."

Valieva's teammates, Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova of the Russian Olympic Committee, won gold and silver medals in the women's singles event, respectively. Japan's Kaori Sakamoto earned the bronze.

Latest Headlines

France's Justine Braisaz-Bouchet wins women's mass start gold
Sports News // 55 minutes ago
France's Justine Braisaz-Bouchet wins women's mass start gold
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France was able to fight against the gusty winds on Friday to win the women's 12.5-kilometer (7.7 miles) mass start biathlon race.
Olympics finale, Daytona 500, NBA All-Star Game pack weekend sports schedule
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Olympics finale, Daytona 500, NBA All-Star Game pack weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The end of the 2022 Winter Games, the Daytona 500 and NBA All-Star Game lead this weekend's sports schedule. Dozens of soccer, NHL, NBA and college basketball games and a golf tournament also air Friday through Sunday.
Daytona 500: NASCAR's Hamlin, Elliott among Great American Race favorites
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Daytona 500: NASCAR's Hamlin, Elliott among Great American Race favorites
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Three-time winner Denny Hamlin and former Cup Series champions Joey Logano and Kyle Larson are the favorites for the 2022 Daytona 500 on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Switzerland wins gold, sliver in men's ski cross
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Switzerland wins gold, sliver in men's ski cross
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Ryan Regez of Switzerland has won the men's Olympic ski cross gold medal in Beijing on Friday with his compatriot Alex Fiva taking the silver and Russian Sergey Ridzik the bronze.
Eileen Gu makes history with third medal of Beijing
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Eileen Gu makes history with third medal of Beijing
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Eileen Gu skiing for China has won a historic third medal at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, taking gold on Friday in the women's freeski halfpipe.
Ukrainian Olympian tests positive for steroids
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Ukrainian Olympian tests positive for steroids
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko has tested positive for an anabolic steroid at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, according to officials.
MLB, union make little progress in latest bargaining session as lockout drags on
MLB // 5 hours ago
MLB, union make little progress in latest bargaining session as lockout drags on
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The latest bargaining session between Major League Baseball and its union lasted just 15 minutes and resulted in little progress toward a new collective bargaining agreement, putting MLB's Opening Day in jeopardy.
Fire destroys historic clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Fire destroys historic clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The iconic clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club, a suburban Detroit golf course that housed artifacts and memorabilia from some of the sport's biggest stars, burned to the ground Thursday.
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis to miss at least 4 weeks with foot injury
NBA // 6 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis to miss at least 4 weeks with foot injury
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis will be out for at least four weeks after an MRI revealed the All-Star big man has a mid-foot sprain.
Rams' Matthew Stafford, wife Kelly to pay for photographer's hospital bills after fall
NFL // 7 hours ago
Rams' Matthew Stafford, wife Kelly to pay for photographer's hospital bills after fall
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, said they will cover a photographer's medical bills and replace her damaged cameras after she fell off a stage during the team's Super Bowl parade.
