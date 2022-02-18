Olympics finale, Daytona 500, NBA All-Star Game pack weekend sports schedule

1/5

Kyle Busch (L) and Bubba Wallace exchange a fist bump during qualifying for the 64th Annual Daytona 500 on Wednesday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The end of the 2022 Winter Games, the Daytona 500 and NBA All-Star Game lead this weekend's sports schedule. Dozens of soccer, NHL and college basketball games and a golf tournament also air Friday through Sunday. Nearly 3,000 athletes enter the Olympics this year in Beijing. The Winter Games, which launched at the start of February, end Sunday. Norway led the medals table with 29 through 13 days of the 16-day competition. Advertisement

Just a few medal events remain. The Closing Ceremony takes place Sunday at Beijing's National Stadium. Athletes close out the Games with competitions in figure skating, skiing, hockey, curling and more.

Olympics End

Figure skaters take the ice for the first segment of their final event Friday in Beijing. The short program portion of the pair skating competition airs at 5:30 a.m. EST Friday on USA and re-airs at 8:30 p.m. Friday on NBC.

Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim will compete for Team USA in the free skating competition. The Top 16 pairs from the short program advance to the free skating portion of the event.

Friday's Olympic slate continues with the men's halfpipe final in freestyle skiing at 8:30 p.m. on USA. The alpine skiing team event then airs at 10 p.m. on USA and NBC.

On Saturday, the men's and women's mass starts air at 2 a.m. on NBCOlympics.com and re-air at noon on USA. The pairs skate free skate then airs at 6 a.m. on USA and re-airs at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.

The men's hockey bronze medal game airs at 8:10 a.m. Saturday on CNBC. The gold medal game airs at 11:10 p.m. on USA.

The women's curling gold medal game airs at 8:05 p.m. on CNBC. The two-woman heat in bobsled airs at 9 a.m. on USA and re-airs at 10:40 p.m. on NBC.

On Sunday, the women's cross-country 30-kilometer mass start airs at 1:30 a.m. on USA and re-airs at 2 p.m. on NBC. The Closing Ceremony airs at 7 a.m. Sunday on NBCOlympics.com and re-airs at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Daytona 500

NASCAR's 2022 Daytona 500, dubbed the Great American Race, takes place Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. The first major Cup Series race of the season airs at 2:30 p.m. on Fox.

Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick are among the favorites. Michael McDowell is the defending champion.

The weekend's schedule also features races in the Truck Series and Xfinity Series. The Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 airs at 7:30 p.m. Friday on FS1. The Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 airs at 5 p.m. Saturday on FS1.

NBA All-Star Game

The NBA regular-season schedule takes a break this weekend so players can participate in All-Star Game activities in Cleveland.

Action tips off with Rising Stars matchups at 9 p.m. EST Friday on TNT. Four teams, which consist of 28 players, compete in three games as part of that format. The player pool includes a dozen rookies, a dozen second-year players and four members of the NBA G League Ignite developmental team.

NBA All-Star Weekend continues with the Skills Challenge at 8 p.m. EST Saturday on TNT. Three teams will compete in those events, which showcase shooting, passing and dribbling ability. Three teams will participate in the event: Team Antetokounmpo, Team Cavs and Team Rooks.

Team Rooks features Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors, Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons and Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Team Cavs features Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Team Antetokounmpo features brothers Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

The annual 3-point and Slam Dunk contests follow the Skills Challenge.

The main event, the 71st NBA All-Star Game, tips off at 8 p.m. Sunday on TNT. The game pits Team LeBron against Team Durant.

Team LeBron's roster includes: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Garland, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell, Fred VanVleet and James Harden.

Team Durant includes: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, Andrew Wiggins, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, DeJounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball and Rudy Gobert.

Weekend schedule (all times EST)

Friday

Olympics

Figure skating: Pairs short program at 5:30 a.m. on USA; Re-airs at 8:30 p.m. on NBC

Freestyle skiing: Men's halfpipe final at 8:30 p.m. on USA

Alpine skiing: Team event at 10 p.m. on USA and NBC

Golf

Genesis Invitational: Second round from 4 to 8 p.m. on Golf Channel

NHL

Predators at Hurricanes at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Panthers at Wild at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Stars at Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Kings at Golden Knights at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

College basketball

Men's

Richmond at VCU at 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Wright State at Oakland at 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Women's

Stanford at Oregon State at 10 p.m. on Pac 12 Network

NASCAR

Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at 7:30 p.m. on FS1

NBA

NBA All-Star Game: Rising Stars at 9 p.m. on TNT

Saturday

Olympics

Speed skating: Men's and women's mass start at 2 a.m. on NBCOlympic.com; Re-airs at noon on USA

Figure skating: Pairs free skate at 6 a.m. on USA; Re-airs at 8:30 p.m. on NBC

Hockey: Men's bronze medal game at 8:10 a.m. on CNBC; Men's gold medal game at 11:10 p.m. on USA

Curling: Women's gold medal game at 8:05 p.m. on CNBC

Bobsled: Two-woman heat at 9 a.m. on USA; Four-man heat at 10:40 p.m. on NBC

Soccer

Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace at 10 a.m. on USA

La Liga: Atletico Madrid at Osasuna at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester City at 12:30 p.m. on NBC

Serie A: AC Milan at Salernitana at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

La Liga: Alaves at Real Madrid at 3 p.m. on ABC

Ligue 1: PSG at Nantes at 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

College basketball

Men's

TCU at Baylor at noon on ESPN2

Illinois at Michigan State at noon on ESPN

Xavier at UConn at noon on Fox

Texas Tech at Texas at 12:30 p.m. on ABC

Alabama at Kentucky at 1 p.m. on CBS

Auburn at Florida at 2 p.m. on ESPN

Morgan State at Howard at 2 p.m. on ESPN2

Tennessee at Arkansas at 4 p.m. on ESPN

North Carolina at Virginia Tech at 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Murray State at UT Martin at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Georgetown at Villanova at 5 p.m. on Fox

Florida State at Duke at 6 p.m. on ESPN

Drake at Loyola Chicago at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

Kansas at West Virginia at 8 p.m. on ESPN

Oregon State at Arizona State at 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Oregon at Arizona at 10 p.m. on ESPN

Washington at UCLA at 10 p.m. on FS1

Women's

Baylor at TCU at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Oklahoma at Iowa State at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

NHL

Avalanche at Sabres at 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Oilers at Jets at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Bruins at Senators at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Blues at Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Kings at Coyotes at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Kraken at Flames at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Ducks at Canucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Golf

Genesis Invitational: Third round from 3 to 7 p.m. on CBS

NASCAR

Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 at 5 p.m. on FS1

NBA

NBA All-Star Game: Skills challenge at 8 p.m. on TNT

Sunday

Olympics

Cross-country skiing: Women's 30-kilometer mass start at 1:30 a.m. on USA; Re-airs at 2 p.m. on NBC

Closing Ceremony at 7 a.m. on NBCOlympics.com; Re-airs at 8 p.m. on NBC

Soccer

Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United at 8 a.m. on USA

Bundesliga: SpVgg Greuther Furth at Bayern Munich at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

La Liga: Barcelona at Valencia at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Leicester City at Wolves at 11 a.m. on USA

Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Dortmund at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+

SheBelieves Cup: New Zealand vs. USWNT at 3 p.m. on ABC

SheBelieves Cup: Iceland at Czech Republic at 6 p.m. on ESPN3

College basketball

Men's

Providence at Butler at 1 p.m. on FS1

Houston at Wichita State at 1 p.m. on ESPN

Michigan at Wisconsin at 1 p.m. on CBS

Temple at Cincinnati at 2 p.m. on ESPN2

George Mason at Fordham at 2:30 p.m. on USA

Memphis at SMU at 3 p.m. on ESPN

Marquette at Creighton at 3 p.m. on FS1

Rutgers at Purdue at 5:30 p.m. on FS1

Washington State at USC at 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Women's

Texas at West Virginia at noon on ESPN2

Georgia at Auburn at noon on SEC Network

North Carolina at Florida State at noon on ACC Network Extra

Tennessee at South Carolina at 1 p.m. on ABC

Virginia Tech at Louisville at 2 p.m. on ACC Network

Syracuse at NC State at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

Georgetown at UConn at 2 p.m. on CBSSN

Miami at Georgia Tech at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

Arizona at Washington State at 3 p.m. on Pac 12 Network

Maryland at Michigan at 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Stanford at Oregon at 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Florida at LSU at 4 p.m. on SEC Network

NHL

Hurricanes at Penguins at 1 p.m. on NHL Network

Canadiens at Islanders at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Panthers at Blackhawks at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Rangers at Senators at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Sabres at Blue Jackets at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Stars at Coyotes at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Wild at Oilers at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Golden Knights at Sharks at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

NASCAR

Cup Series Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. on Fox

Golf

Genesis Invitational: Final round from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on CBS

NBA

NBA All-Star Game: Team Durant vs. Team LeBron at 8 p.m. on TNT

Beijing Olympics: Highlights from Team USA

Silver medalist Nicholas Goepper of the USA (L), gold medalist Alexander Hall of the USA (C) and bronze medalist Jesper Tjader of Sweden stand on the podium after the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on February 16. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo