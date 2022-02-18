Trending
Feb. 18, 2022 / 7:21 AM

Speed skater Thomas Krol gives Netherlands third-consecutive 1,000m gold

By Alex Butler
Thomas Krol (front) of the Netherlands posted a time of 1:07.92 to win the 1,000-meter event at the 2022 Winter Games on Friday in Beijing. Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Speed skater Thomas Krol edged Canada's Laurent Dubreuil and Norway's Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen to claim a third-consecutive Olympic gold medal for the Netherlands in the 1,000-meter race Friday in Beijing.

Krol's time of 1:07.92 was 0.40 faster than Dubreuil, who claimed silver at the National Speed Skating Oval. Lorentzen finished in 1:08.48, 0.56 behind Krol, for bronze.

Poland's Piotr Michalski and China's Zhongyan Ning rounded out the Top 5 finishers. Team USA's Jordan Stolz and Austin Kleba finished 14th and 29th, respectively.

Russian Pavel Kulizhnikov, who owns the world record in the event, finished 11th.

Krol's win follows countryman Kjeld Nuis' gold-medal victory in the same event at the 2018 Winter Gamers in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The Netherlands' Stefan Groothuis won the 1,000-meter race at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

RELATED Kamila Valieva: Figure skater who took banned substance misses Top 3 in singles

Team USA's Shani Davis, the world record holder, won the event at the 2006 and 2010 Winter Games.

Krol claimed a silver medal in the 1,500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Games. Nuis won that event and also claimed gold in the 1,500-meter and 1,000-meter events at the 2018 Winter Games.

Beijing Olympics: Moments from men's speed skating

Members of the gold medal Canadian team celebrate as they take the podium during the venue ceremony for the men's 5000m relay short track speed skating finals at the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 16. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Lorentzen, who also claimed silver in the 1,000-meter in Pyeongchang, won gold in the 500-meter at the 2018 Winter Games.

RELATED U.S. Olympic skater Vincent Zhou out of COVID-19 isolation; to skate in gala exhibition

Olympic speed skating competition continues with the men's mass start semifinals Saturday in Beijing. That event airs at 2 a.m. EST on NBCOlympics.com.

