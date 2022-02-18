Russians beat Sweden, advance to men's hockey gold medal game

1/3

Forward Arseni Gritsyuk (L) of Russia beat Sweden with a score in the eighth round of a penalty shootout in a 2022 Winter Games men's hockey semifinal Friday at the National Stadium in Beijing. Photo by Mark Cristino/EPA-EFE

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Arseni Gritsyuk danced his blade around the puck and laced a wrist shot past Sweden's Lars Johansson to win a penalty shootout Friday in Beijing, sending Russia to the 2022 Winter Games men's hockey gold medal game. Gritsyuk's goal came in the eighth round of the shootout at the National Indoor Stadium. The Russians will face Finland in the men's hockey finale Sunday in the same arena. Finland beat Slovakia 2-0 in another semifinal earlier Friday to advance to the gold medal game. Advertisement

"Honestly it was really nerve-wracking," Russian forward Mikhail Grigorenko told NBC. "We knew it was not going to be a high-scoring game. I think every player on my team played his heart out. We played for each other.

"Credit to the Swedes, they fought hard."

Advertisement

The Russians and Swedes failed to score in the first period of the semifinal. Forward Anton Slepyshev then gave the Russians the lead just 15 seconds into the second. Finland gave away the puck to spark the sequence.

Defenseman Yegor Yakovlev earned possession and passed onto forward Pavel Karnaukhov. Karnaukhov then slipped a pass up the left flank to find Slepyshev.

Slepyshev out-skated several defenders, squared up Johansson and flipped a shot just inside the right post. The Russians held the narrow lead until Sweden forward Anton Lander scored 6:22 into the third period.

The Russians turned it over to spark that score. Defenseman Jonathan Pudas sent the puck into traffic in front of the Russian net. Defenseman Henrik Tommernes redirected the attempt, which then landed in front of the net for Lander. The Sweden forward finished the play with a point-blank range shot past Russian goaltender Ivan Fedotov.

Neither team scored for the remainder of regulation or through a 10-minute overtime period, which resulted in the shootout session.

Johansson saved a shot by Slepyshev to start the shootout. Carl Klingberg also failed to score on Sweden's first attempt. Johansson followed with another save on a shot from Grigorenko. Lucas Wallmark then put Sweden ahead with a goal on Fedotov.

Advertisement

Nikita Gusev tied the score with a successful third attempt for the Russians, but Joakim Nordstrom followed with a goal for Sweden.

Johansson saved the Russians' next attempt, but Tommernes missed to the right on Sweden's next try. Yakovlev tied the shootout at 2-2 with a score in the fifth round.

Neither team found the net for the next two rounds. Fedotov saved a shot from Sweden's Max Friberg to start the eighth round, which set up Gritsyuk's game-winner.

The Russian forward calmly skated past the blue line and tapped the puck with his blade. He took control on his left as he skated toward the right circle, then made a sharp cut as he entered the circle. Gritsyuk skated toward the left circle, pulled the puck from left to right, quickly pulled it back to his left and smashed a shot off the left post and into the net.

The Russians, who won gold at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, battle Finland in the gold medal game at 11:10 p.m. EST Saturday on USA.

Advertisement

Forwards Sakari Manninen and Harri Pesonen each scored in Finland's 2-0 semifinal win over Slovakia on Friday in Beijing. Manninen is tied with Finland forward Teemu Hartikainen and Canada forward Adam Tabellini with a tournament-high seven points at the 2022 Winter Games.

"It's huge, of course," Manninen told NBC, when asked about Finland's semifinal win. "Going to an Olympic final is like a dream.

"You dream of those kind of moments, but at the same time [I try to] focus on the right things, not think about it too much and prepare for the next game.

Slovakia, who eliminated Team USA in the quarterfinals, faces Sweden in the bronze medal game at 8:10 a.m. EST Saturday on CNBC.

Beijing Winter Olympics medals: scenes from the podium

Canada Marie-Philip Poulin celebrates with team-mates after winning the gold medal in their women's ice hockey gold medal match against the USA at the Wukesong sports center at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 17, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo