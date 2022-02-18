Trending
Feb. 18, 2022 / 9:45 AM

China's Sui, Han break figure skating world record, lead short program

By Alex Butler
1/12
Sui Wenjing (R) skates with partner Han Cong of China in the short program portion of the pairs figure skating competition Friday at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- China's Sui Wengjing and Han Cong set a world record with a score of 84.41 to take the lead in the short program portion of the figure skating pairs competition at the 2022 Winter Games on Friday in Beijing.

Russians achieved the next three-highest scores at Capital Indoor Stadium. Vladimir Morozov and Evgenia Tarasova logged an 84.25 for the second-best score. The Top 2 scores were the highest short program ones in the history of the Winter Games pairs competition.

Aleksandr Galliamov and Anastasia Mishina, the reigning world champions, placed third at 82.76. Dmitri Kozlovskii and Aleksandra Boikova posted a 78.59 for fourth. China's Peng Cheng and Jin Yang were fifth.

The Top 16 scores from the short program advance to the free skating portion of the pairs competition Saturday in Beijing. The short program score is combined with the free skating score to determine the winner of the competition.

Team USA's Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier were the first pair to take the ice for the short program. They held the lead until Peng Cheng and Jin Yang took over more than halfway through the competition.

Knierim and Frazier totaled a 74.23 for the sixth-best score. Americans Timothy Leduc and Ashley Cain-Gribble placed seventh with a score of 74.13.

RELATED Kamila Valieva: Figure skater who took banned substance misses Top 3 in singles

"We just kept looking at each other and thinking, it's been six years of work to get to here," Cain-Gribble told NBC. "We weren't going to let any moment get away from us. ... I just wanted to put on a strong performance for both of us and our team back home."

RELATED Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say

Sui and Han skated to Mission Impossible 2. They performed a triple toe loop, throw triple flip, triple twist lift, a flying change foot combination spin, a backward outside death spiral and more en route to their record score.

They received the second-best element score, and led the field with a 38.45 for their presentation. They skated clean while impressing the small crowd with the power and height on their throws, jumps and twists.

Tarasova and Morozov performed a triple toe loop, triple twist lift, throw triple loop and a backward, in addition to other sequences for the second-best overall score. The Russians' 46.04 element score was the highest in the 18-pair field.

Their score of 9.00 on the triple twist lift was the highest rated executed element of the competition. They also received the most points for skating skills (9.61).

Germany's Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot won the pair skating competition at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but are not entered in Beijing.

Sui Wengjing and Han Cong won silver in Pyeongchang. Eric Radford, who teamed up with Meagn Duhamel to win bronze for Canada in the event in 2018, joined Vanessa James on Friday in Beijing. Radford and James posted the 12th-best score in the short program.

The 2022 Winter Games figure skating finale airs at 6 a.m. EST Saturday on USA and re-airs at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.

Olympic Photos of the Day

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands skates in the men's 1500m speed skating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Nuis won set an Olympic record and won the gold medal. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Three-time winner Denny Hamlin, reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are the favorites for the 2022 Daytona 500 on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- This is the weekend when we find out if a few highly touted Kentucky Derby prospects are big guns or just pop guns, with the likes of Pappacap and Smile Happy ready to line up in the Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds.
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Boe overcame several target misses with superb skiing to claim gold in the men's biathlon 15-kilometer mass start event at the 2022 Winter Games on Friday in Zhangjiakou, China.
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Speed skater Thomas Krol edged Canada's Laurent Dubreuil and Norway's Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen to claim a third-consecutive Olympic gold medal for the Netheraldns in the 1,000-meter race Friday in Beijing.
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Canada has defeated reigning Olympic champions United States in Beijing on Friday to win bronze in men's curling.
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France was able to fight against the gusty winds on Friday to win the women's 12.5-kilometer (7.7 miles) mass start biathlon race.
MIAMI, Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The end of the 2022 Winter Games, the Daytona 500 and NBA All-Star Game lead this weekend's sports schedule. Dozens of soccer, NHL, NBA and college basketball games and a golf tournament also air Friday through Sunday.
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach had harsh words for the entourage of Russian skater figure Kamila Valieva on Friday, calling their reaction to her disappointing performance "chilling."
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Ryan Regez of Switzerland has won the men's Olympic ski cross gold medal in Beijing on Friday with his compatriot Alex Fiva taking the silver and Russian Sergey Ridzik the bronze.
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Eileen Gu, skiing for China, has won a historic third medal at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, taking gold on Friday in the women's freeski halfpipe.
