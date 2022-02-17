Sweden's Sandra Naeslund wins women's ski cross gold

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Sandra Naeslund of Sweden has won the Olympic women's ski cross gold medal in Beijing on Thursday.

The 25-year-old entered the ski cross final at Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium as the favorite to win gold in the event that sees four skiers simultaneously racing one another, which is in contrast to other Olympic Alpine events in which skiers ski against the time.

Advertisement

Naeslund got off to an early lead in the race that she never relinquished, allowing the three other skiers to fight for the remaining two spots on the Olympic podium.

Canada had won every women's ski cross gold medal in Olympic history... until today. The first GOLD for Sweden and Sandra Naeslund! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/FcajBJpXdU— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2022

It is her first Olympic medal in three appearances at the games.

Her win also ended Canada's gold medal dominance in the event. It is the first time a Canadian has not won the top medal since the event debuted in 2010.

Marielle Thompson of Canada was the second to cross the finish line, earning her the silver medal with the bronze going to Germany's Daniela Maier.

Advertisement

Fanny Smith of Switzerland was actually the third skier to cross the finish line but was relegated to fourth place following a review that determined she had made contact with other skiers in the race.

Thompson adds the silver medal to the gold she won in the event during the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Beijing Olympics Photos of the Day