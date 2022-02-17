Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 17, 2022 / 3:56 AM

Sweden's Sandra Naeslund wins women's ski cross gold

By Darryl Coote

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Sandra Naeslund of Sweden has won the Olympic women's ski cross gold medal in Beijing on Thursday.

The 25-year-old entered the ski cross final at Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium as the favorite to win gold in the event that sees four skiers simultaneously racing one another, which is in contrast to other Olympic Alpine events in which skiers ski against the time.

Advertisement

Naeslund got off to an early lead in the race that she never relinquished, allowing the three other skiers to fight for the remaining two spots on the Olympic podium.

It is her first Olympic medal in three appearances at the games.

Her win also ended Canada's gold medal dominance in the event. It is the first time a Canadian has not won the top medal since the event debuted in 2010.

Marielle Thompson of Canada was the second to cross the finish line, earning her the silver medal with the bronze going to Germany's Daniela Maier.

Advertisement

Fanny Smith of Switzerland was actually the third skier to cross the finish line but was relegated to fourth place following a review that determined she had made contact with other skiers in the race.

Thompson adds the silver medal to the gold she won in the event during the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Beijing Olympics Photos of the Day

Kamila Valieva, 15, of Russia performs during the women's single figure skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium. Valieva is in first place with a score of 82.16. She is being allowed to compete while accusations are investigated that she used a banned substance. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Canada defeats Team USA to reclaim Olympic women's hockey gold medal U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin looks to reverse 'turbulent' performance U.S. Olympic skater Vincent Zhou out of COVID-19 isolation; to skate in gala exhibition

Latest Headlines

Beijing Olympics organizers call Xinjiang forced labor claims 'lies'
Sports News // 28 minutes ago
Beijing Olympics organizers call Xinjiang forced labor claims 'lies'
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Beijing Olympics organizers called reports of human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang Province "lies" on Thursday and defended the government's claims on Taiwan while decrying the "politicization" of the Games.
Mikaela Shiffrin skies off course; Michelle Gisin wins Alpine combined gold
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Mikaela Shiffrin skies off course; Michelle Gisin wins Alpine combined gold
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- American skier Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of the slalom portion of the Alpine combined on Thursday in Beijing, her third disqualification during the Winter Games, as Michelle Gisin Switzerland won gold.
Canada defeats Team USA to reclaim Olympic women's hockey gold medal
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Canada defeats Team USA to reclaim Olympic women's hockey gold medal
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Team Canada defeated the Americans 3-2 on Thursday in Beijing to reclaim the Olympic women's hockey gold medal.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has MCL sprain, doesn't need surgery
NFL // 4 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has MCL sprain, doesn't need surgery
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow won't require surgery to repair the right knee injury that he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night.
Rams star Aaron Donald hints at 2022 return: 'Why not run it back?'
NFL // 4 hours ago
Rams star Aaron Donald hints at 2022 return: 'Why not run it back?'
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald hinted at a possible return for the 2022 season during the team's Super Bowl parade Wednesday.
Bengals reward head coach Zac Taylor with multiyear contract extension
NFL // 5 hours ago
Bengals reward head coach Zac Taylor with multiyear contract extension
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals extended the contract of head coach Zac Taylor through the 2026 season, the team announced.
College football: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh agrees to new 5-year contract
Sports News // 6 hours ago
College football: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh agrees to new 5-year contract
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh agreed to a new five-year contract with the Wolverines that runs through the 2026 season, the school announced.
Atlanta Falcons release edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. after two seasons
NFL // 8 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons release edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. after two seasons
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons released veteran outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. on Wednesday, the team announced.
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin looks to reverse 'turbulent' performance
Sports News // 12 hours ago
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin looks to reverse 'turbulent' performance
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin characterized her medal-less 2022 Winter Games as "turbulent," but boosted her confidence and medal chances Wednesday with the fastest training time for one of her final events.
U.S. Olympic skater Vincent Zhou out of COVID-19 isolation; to skate in gala exhibition
Sports News // 13 hours ago
U.S. Olympic skater Vincent Zhou out of COVID-19 isolation; to skate in gala exhibition
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou is out of COVID-19 quarantine and headed to an Olympics gymnast gala.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say
Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say
U.S. men's hockey team eliminated from Olympics in shootout loss to Slovakia
U.S. men's hockey team eliminated from Olympics in shootout loss to Slovakia
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin looks to reverse 'turbulent' performance
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin looks to reverse 'turbulent' performance
Mikaela Shiffrin skies off course; Michelle Gisin wins Alpine combined gold
Mikaela Shiffrin skies off course; Michelle Gisin wins Alpine combined gold
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement