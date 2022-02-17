Japan's Miho Takagi wins 1,000-meter speed skating gold

Japan's MihoTakagi competes in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday. On Thursday, she won gold in the women's 1,000 meters event. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Japan's Miho Takagi has won the women's 1,000-meter speed skating gold medal on Thursday in Beijing, setting a new world record in the process. At the national Speed Skating Oval, Takagi in one of the final heats of the day skated the 1,000 meters (0.62 miles) in 1 minute 13.19 seconds, breaking the 1 minute 13.56 seconds record set by Jorien Ter Mors in Pyeongchang in 2018. Advertisement

Takagi's blisteringly fast race was more than half a second faster than Dutch Jutta Leerdam's 1 minute 13.38 seconds skate that netted her the bronze medal.

Taking the bronze was Brittany Bowe of the United States, who skated a time of 1 minute, 14.61 seconds.

Bowe -- who is the world record holder in the event having skated the 1,000 meters in 1 minute 11.61 seconds in 2019 -- adds the bronze to the won she won in women's team pursuit at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

With the win, Takagi has won four Olympic medals in Beijing, including three silvers in the women's 500 meters, the 1,500 meters and women's team pursuit.

In total, she has seven medals, over three Olympics, including a gold in women's team pursuit, a silver in the women's 1,500 meters and bronze in the women's 1,000 meters, all won in Pyeongchang.

