Norway edges Germany, Japan for Nordic combined gold

Espen Bjoernstad and Norway finished second in ski jumping and first in cross-country to win the Nordic combined men's team competition on Thursday in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Norwegian skiers Espen Bjoernstad, Espen Anderson, Jens Luraas Oftebro and Joergen Graabak claimed gold in the team Gunderson large hill and 4x5-kilometer cross-country Nordic combined event Thursday at the 2022 Winter Games. Norway finished in second place in the ski jumping portion and first in the cross-country leg of the event to win the competition at Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center. Advertisement

Germany's Manuel Faisst, Julian Schmid, Eric Frenzel and Vinzenz Geigertrailed were 54.9 points behind the Norwegians and captured a silver medal.

Japan's Yoshito Watabe, Hideaki Nagai, Akito Watabe and Ryota Yamamoto claimed bronze. Austria, who won the ski jumping portion, and France rounded out the Top 5 finishers.

Americans Taylor Fletcher, Ben Loomis, Jasper Good and Jared Shumate finished sixth with a time of 53:07.1. The cross-country skiing and ski jumping competition was the final event on the Nordic combined schedule.

Graabak and Anderson also were members of the Norwegian team that won silver in the event at the 2018 Winter Games. Germany and Austria won respective gold and bronze medals in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Graabak and Norway also won gold in the event at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

Advertisement

Graabak, a six-time Olympic medalist, won gold in the individual large hill event and silver in the individual normal hill event at the 2022 Winter Games. Oftebro won silver in the individual large hill in Beijing.

Beijing Olympics: Moments from men's skiing

Qi Guangpu of China celebrates in the finish area after winning the gold medal in the men's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on February 16, 2022. Ukraine's Oleksandr Abramenko won the silver medal. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo