Team USA's Vincent Zhou is shown at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 6,. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou is out of COVID-19 quarantine and headed to an Olympics gymnast gala. The 21-year-old helped the U.S. team win silver in the team figure skating event. But he tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 7, and was just cleared Tuesday to return to the Games. Advertisement

Zhou's positive test meant he missed out on celebrating the team's silver medal win. He was also prevented from competing in the Feb. 8 men's individual event, isolating for a week instead.

"Short of moving to Antarctica, I think I've taken all the precautions," Zhou said when he was diagnosed. "I try to eat away from people, I chew with my mask on. I think it's just a really unfortunate stroke of bad luck. I honestly don't know how I got it."

Zhou will skate his exhibition program to "Sign of The Times" by Harry Styles at the gala this weekend.

"I wanted to skate my short program, but unfortunately they don't allow competition programs in the gala," Zhou told NBC news. "Regardless, it will carry more significance for me because it's that touch on olympic ice, which I unfortunately was unable to have."

Zhou said he spent his COVID-19 one week isolation listening to music, catching up with friends, watching Netflix, exercising and worked through his feelings about missing his Olympics opportunity.