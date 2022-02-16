U.S. men's hockey team eliminated from Olympics in shootout loss to Slovakia

1/4

Team USA goalkeeper Strauss Mann concedes a goal shot by Slovakia forward Juraj Slafkovsky (not pictured) during men's hockey quarterfinal play at the National Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Team USA has been eliminated from men's Olympic hockey play, losing 3-2 in dramatic fashion to Slovakia in the shootout. The Americans entered the quarterfinals at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Wednesday as the favorites to advance as they not only finished at the top of their Group A bracket following the preliminary round, but were also the only team in the tournament to win all three games in doing so. Advertisement

Though the Slovakians were the first to score, the Americans quickly tied it up at ones and then netted the go-ahead in the second frame. In the third with the time ticking down, Team USA was posed to defeat the Europeans, who had other plans, and forced overtime with a goal scored in the last minute of regulation.

The goalies were sharp throughout three-on-three overtime that led into the shootout, but Slovakia was able to get one passed Strauss Mann to end the deadlock and the game.

Advertisement

"It's pretty hard to describe right now," U.S. captain Andy Miele said following the game. "It's unfortunate it's over."

The game on Wednesday started fast and the teams looked about even with Slovakia being able to get on the board first a little over the halfway mark of the first period.

Following a long shift where they were trapped in their end due to strong Slovakia forechecking, the Americans were able to momentarily get the puck out into the neutral zone before it was sent back in behind the U.S. net.

In the corner, Pavol Regenda was able to come out with the puck that he passed to Peter Ceresnak at the point. With the U.S. men following the play, Ceresnak fired off a quick pass to Juraj Slafkovsky who was all alone in the high shot and the 17-year-old fired it passed Mann for his fifth of the tournament.

Team USA, however, would respond before the intermission with a beauty of a goal on transition.

With less than 45 seconds in the frame, Kenny Agostino carried the puck from behind his own net into the Slovakia zone where he turned and passed it to a trailing Steven Kampfer who slapped it over to Matty Beniers at the top of the hashmarks. Beniers then shoveled it to a wide-open Nick Abruzzese who was streaking to the net and backhanded it through the five hole of goalkeeper Patrik Rybar.

Advertisement

In the second, the Americans would take the lead about nine minutes into the frame, again off the rush.

Sam Hentges skated with the puck from his own end through the neutral zone where he passed it to Nathan Smith, and went to the front of the net.

Smith then crossed it to Nick Perbix who hit Hentges in behind the Slovakian defense and wrapped it into the open cage around Rybar's left pad.

As the time in the game continued to spool off, it appeared that the Slovakians were destined to lose as they kept taking needless penalties, including one to end the second and three in the third, one of which was with four minutes left in the game. The failure of the Americans to convert on the power play would come back to haunt them.

The Americans with decent work were able to denying Slovakia from pulling their goalie for the extra man until there was only about 1 minute 30 seconds left in regulation.

With the extra man on and the Slovakians pushing, captain Marek Hrivik was able to tie it up at twos with 43 seconds remaining by shoveling in a loose puck in front of the net that was the result of a shot from the point.

Advertisement

Overtime saw 10 minutes of frenetic yet scoreless three-on-three hockey, and a shootout would be necessary to decide the game.

Team USA won the coin toss and opted to shoot first, but no one could beat either Rybar or Mann until Peter Cehlarik came down wide on Mann and cut into the slot where he firing a shot over the goalkeeper's right pad, ending the game the the American mens' Olympic journey.

Hrivik credited Rybar for the win.

"[Rybar] was outstanding," Hrivik said. "He was by far the best player out on the ice today. He stood up and held us in the game for the most part. He was outstanding and it's great to have a goalie like that on your team."

With the loss, they have been removed from medal contention with the last time they podiumed being in 2010 when they won silver in a defeat to Team Canada in overtime during the final.

Team USA had 37 shots in the defeat to Slovakia's 35.