Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 16, 2022 / 10:57 PM / Updated at 3:50 AM

Mikaela Shiffrin skies off course; Michelle Gisin wins Alpine combined gold

By Darryl Coote
1/5
Mikaela Shiffrin skies off course; Michelle Gisin wins Alpine combined gold
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States skis to the fifth best time in the downhill leg of the Alpine Combined at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Thursday. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- American skier Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of the slalom portion of the Alpine combined on Thursday in Beijing, her third disqualification during the Winter Games, as Michelle Gisin Switzerland won gold.

Shiffrin, who was looking to bounce back from a disappointing start to the Winter Olympics, fell early in the Rock slalom course at the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing after having put herself in medal contention with a strong run in the downhill portion of the event.

Advertisement

The three-time Olympian appeared to lose her balance as she attempted to slalom around poles early on the course.

Her fall came after she skied the Rock downhill course in a respectable 1 minute 32.98 seconds, putting her in fifth place ahead of the slalom.

RELATED U.S. Olympic skater Vincent Zhou out of COVID-19 isolation; to skate in gala exhibition

Following the race she told NBC she doesn't know what happened.

"Everything there was just exactly aligned with what I wanted to feel, what my best slalom can produce, and I don't know if it was some combination of driver error, maybe a small little track in the snow ... and I just didn't react quick enough or whatever it was," she said. "I feel like a joke but maybe it made someone smile."

Advertisement

Twenty-five skiers are competing Thursday in the Alpine combined, which includes downhill and slalom runs.

RELATED Speed skating: Min-Jeong wins short track gold, Fontana becomes most-decorated Italian

Sitting in first first after the downhill was Austria's Christine Scheyer who skied the run 0.53 seconds faster than the American.

In the end Gisin would take the top spot on the podium with a combined time of 2 minutes 25.67 seconds.

Her victory was fueled in large part by her blisteringly fast slalom run of 52.25 seconds.

RELATED Canada wins gold in men's speed skating relay; Korea, Italy follow

Fellow Swiss skier Wendy Holdener won silver with a time of 2 minutes 26.72 seconds and Italy's Federica Brignone won bronze with a combined time of 2 minutes 27.52 seconds.

Of the four Americans in the race, Tricia Mangan was the only to one to complete the slalom, finishing with a time of 2 minutes 34.34 seconds.

Prior to the competition, Shiffrin posted a 1 minute 33.56 second downhill time, the fastest down the course during the first training session on Wednesday.

Shiffrin said she was using the skis of Italian Olympian Sofia Goggia, who captured the silver medal in women's downhill earlier in Beijing.

"She didn't need them because she wasn't competing here so I was able to try them yesterday and I was able to ski on them today," she told NBC.

Advertisement

Attached to the skis was a sticky note from Goggia, stating, "Fly Mika, you can."

"I almost started crying," Shiffrin said.

The combined is Shiffrin's fifth Alpine event of the Beijing Olympics, which has not gone as she had hoped.

The Colorado native, who has two gold medals and a bronze from the previous two Olympics, was a favorite to continue dominating the slopes in China. However, she got off to a rocky start, disqualifying in her first two events then finishing ninth in the women's super-G and 18th in the women's downhill.

Following her disqualification on Thursday, she told NBC that despite the disappointing finishes there were lots of positives, including having done some of her best skiing ever in Beijing.

"On the race, in the moment, when it counts then I didn't make it to the finish. That's never happened in my entire career. So I don't understand it, but there's so much positive happen in the last couple weeks despite how much it really stinks," she said. "Sometimes you just have to take it."

Advertisement

Shiffrin is also expected to compete in the mixed team parallel slalom on Friday for a total of six events, tying her with Slovakia's Petra Vlhova for the most by an Alpine skier in a single Winter Games.

Beijing Olympics: Moments from women's skiing

From left to right, Sofia Goggia of Italy holds her silver medal, Corinne Suter of Switzerland has gold and Nadia Delago of Italy with bronze as they celebrate at the medals ceremony for the alpine skiing women's downhill race at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 15. Suter won the gold with a time of 1:31.87. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Beijing Olympics organizers call Xinjiang forced labor claims 'lies'
Sports News // 29 minutes ago
Beijing Olympics organizers call Xinjiang forced labor claims 'lies'
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Beijing Olympics organizers called reports of human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang Province "lies" on Thursday and defended the government's claims on Taiwan while decrying the "politicization" of the Games.
Sweden's Sandra Naeslund wins women's ski cross gold
Sports News // 31 minutes ago
Sweden's Sandra Naeslund wins women's ski cross gold
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Sandra Naeslund of Sweden has won the Olympic women's ski cross gold medal in Beijing on Thursday.
Canada defeats Team USA to reclaim Olympic women's hockey gold medal
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Canada defeats Team USA to reclaim Olympic women's hockey gold medal
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Team Canada defeated the Americans 3-2 on Thursday in Beijing to reclaim the Olympic women's hockey gold medal.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has MCL sprain, doesn't need surgery
NFL // 4 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has MCL sprain, doesn't need surgery
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow won't require surgery to repair the right knee injury that he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night.
Rams star Aaron Donald hints at 2022 return: 'Why not run it back?'
NFL // 4 hours ago
Rams star Aaron Donald hints at 2022 return: 'Why not run it back?'
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald hinted at a possible return for the 2022 season during the team's Super Bowl parade Wednesday.
Bengals reward head coach Zac Taylor with multiyear contract extension
NFL // 5 hours ago
Bengals reward head coach Zac Taylor with multiyear contract extension
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals extended the contract of head coach Zac Taylor through the 2026 season, the team announced.
College football: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh agrees to new 5-year contract
Sports News // 6 hours ago
College football: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh agrees to new 5-year contract
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh agreed to a new five-year contract with the Wolverines that runs through the 2026 season, the school announced.
Atlanta Falcons release edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. after two seasons
NFL // 8 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons release edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. after two seasons
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons released veteran outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. on Wednesday, the team announced.
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin looks to reverse 'turbulent' performance
Sports News // 12 hours ago
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin looks to reverse 'turbulent' performance
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin characterized her medal-less 2022 Winter Games as "turbulent," but boosted her confidence and medal chances Wednesday with the fastest training time for one of her final events.
U.S. Olympic skater Vincent Zhou out of COVID-19 isolation; to skate in gala exhibition
Sports News // 13 hours ago
U.S. Olympic skater Vincent Zhou out of COVID-19 isolation; to skate in gala exhibition
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou is out of COVID-19 quarantine and headed to an Olympics gymnast gala.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say
Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say
U.S. men's hockey team eliminated from Olympics in shootout loss to Slovakia
U.S. men's hockey team eliminated from Olympics in shootout loss to Slovakia
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin looks to reverse 'turbulent' performance
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin looks to reverse 'turbulent' performance
USA's Mikaela Shiffrin adds record-tying 6th event to alpine skiing schedule
USA's Mikaela Shiffrin adds record-tying 6th event to alpine skiing schedule
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement