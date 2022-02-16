Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 16, 2022 / 10:57 PM

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin in Alpine medal contention with strong downhill

By Darryl Coote
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin in Alpine medal contention with strong downhill
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States skis the final women's downhill training at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday. On Thursday ahead of the slalom portion of the Alpine combined event, Shiffrin was sitting in fifth place following a strong downhill run. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has put herself in medal contention in the Alpine combined on Thursday in China with a strong run in the downhill portion of the event.

Shiffrin, who is looking to bounce back from a disappointing start to the Winter Olympics, skied the Rock downhill course at the National Alpine Skiing Center in a respectable 1 minute 32.98 seconds, putting her in fifth place ahead of the slalom.

Advertisement

Twenty-five skiers are competing Thursday in the Alpine combined that includes a downhill and slalom in Yanqing.

Sitting in first is Austria's Christine Scheyer who skied the run 0.53 seconds faster than the American.

RELATED U.S. Olympic skater Vincent Zhou out of COVID-19 isolation; to skate in gala exhibition

As the ninth skier to take to the run, Shiffrin had skied the second-fastest time but was pushed down the ranking as more athletes took to the slope.

Prior to the competition, Shiffrin posted the fastest 1 minute 33.56 seconds downhill time down the course during the first training session on Wednesday.

She said she was using the skis of Italian Olympian Sofia Goggia, who had captured the silver medal in women's downhill earlier in Beijing.

RELATED Speed skating: Min-Jeong wins short track gold, Fontana becomes most-decorated Italian

"She didn't need them because she wasn't competing here so I was able to try them yesterday and I was able to ski on them today," she told NBC.

Advertisement

Attached to the skis was a sticky note from Goggia telling her that on these skis she could fly.

"I almost started crying," she said.

RELATED Canada wins gold in men's speed skating relay; Korea, Italy follow

The combined is Shiffrin's fifth Alpine event of the Beijing Olympics, which has gone as she had hope.

Shiffrin, who has two gold medals and a bronze from the previous two Olympics, was a favorite to continue dominating the slopes in China, but she got off to a rocky start, disqualifying in her first two events after which she finished ninth in the women's super-G and 18th in the women's downhill.

"At this point, there has been a lot of emotional turbulence this entire Games," she told NBC on Wednesday. "But there have also been a lot of really special moments for me. The special moments have really been outside of my own medal potential."

Shiffrin is also expected to compete in the mixed team parallel slalom on Friday for a total of sixth events, tying her with Slovakia's Petra Vlhova for most events by an Alpine skier in a single Winter Games.

Beijing Olympics: Moments from women's skiing

From left to right, Sofia Goggia of Italy holds her silver medal, Corinne Suter of Switzerland has gold and Nadia Delago of Italy with bronze as they celebrate at the medals ceremony for the alpine skiing women's downhill race at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 15. Suter won the gold with a time of 1:31.87. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Rams star Aaron Donald hints at 2022 return: 'Why not run it back?'
NFL // 4 minutes ago
Rams star Aaron Donald hints at 2022 return: 'Why not run it back?'
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald hinted at a possible return for the 2022 season during the team's Super Bowl parade Wednesday.
Bengals reward head coach Zac Taylor with multiyear contract extension
NFL // 51 minutes ago
Bengals reward head coach Zac Taylor with multiyear contract extension
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals extended the contract of head coach Zac Taylor through the 2026 season, the team announced.
College football: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh agrees to new 5-year contract
Sports News // 1 hour ago
College football: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh agrees to new 5-year contract
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh agreed to a new five-year contract with the Wolverines that runs through the 2026 season, the school announced.
Atlanta Falcons release edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. after two seasons
NFL // 4 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons release edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. after two seasons
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons released veteran outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. on Wednesday, the team announced.
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin looks to reverse 'turbulent' performance
Sports News // 8 hours ago
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin looks to reverse 'turbulent' performance
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin characterized her medal-less 2022 Winter Games as "turbulent," but boosted her confidence and medal chances Wednesday with the fastest training time for one of her final events.
U.S. Olympic skater Vincent Zhou out of COVID-19 isolation; to skate in gala exhibition
Sports News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Olympic skater Vincent Zhou out of COVID-19 isolation; to skate in gala exhibition
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou is out of COVID-19 quarantine and headed to an Olympics gymnast gala.
Speed skating: Min-Jeong wins short track gold, Fontana becomes most-decorated Italian
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Speed skating: Min-Jeong wins short track gold, Fontana becomes most-decorated Italian
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's Choi Min-Jeong beat Italy's Arianna Fontana and the Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting to the finish line to claim gold in the women's 1,500-meter short track speed skating final Wednesday in Beijing.
Canada wins gold in men's speed skating relay; Korea, Italy follow
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Canada wins gold in men's speed skating relay; Korea, Italy follow
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Canada claimed a gold medal in the final men's short track speed skating event of the 2022 Winter Games on Wednesday in Beijing. The Canadians edged South Korea and Italy for first place in the four-man competition.
Finland shuts out Switzerland for women's hockey bronze medal
Sports News // 13 hours ago
Finland shuts out Switzerland for women's hockey bronze medal
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Viivi Vainikka gave Finalnd an early lead before her teammates added three goals in the third period to secure a 4-0 win over Switzerland for a women's hockey bronze medal at the Winter Games on Wednesday in Beijing.
China, Ukraine, Russia top podium in men's aerials freestyle skiing
Sports News // 14 hours ago
China, Ukraine, Russia top podium in men's aerials freestyle skiing
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- China's Qi Guangpu scored a 129 to win Olympic gold in the freestyle skiing men's aerials final Wednesday in Zhangjiakou, China. Ukrainian Oleksandr Abramenko and Russian Ilia Burov placed second and third in the event.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say
Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
U.S. men's hockey team eliminated from Olympics in shootout loss to Slovakia
U.S. men's hockey team eliminated from Olympics in shootout loss to Slovakia
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin looks to reverse 'turbulent' performance
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin looks to reverse 'turbulent' performance
USA's Mikaela Shiffrin adds record-tying 6th event to alpine skiing schedule
USA's Mikaela Shiffrin adds record-tying 6th event to alpine skiing schedule
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement