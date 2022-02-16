U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin in Alpine medal contention with strong downhill

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States skis the final women's downhill training at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday. On Thursday ahead of the slalom portion of the Alpine combined event, Shiffrin was sitting in fifth place following a strong downhill run. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has put herself in medal contention in the Alpine combined on Thursday in China with a strong run in the downhill portion of the event. Shiffrin, who is looking to bounce back from a disappointing start to the Winter Olympics, skied the Rock downhill course at the National Alpine Skiing Center in a respectable 1 minute 32.98 seconds, putting her in fifth place ahead of the slalom. Advertisement

Twenty-five skiers are competing Thursday in the Alpine combined that includes a downhill and slalom in Yanqing.

Sitting in first is Austria's Christine Scheyer who skied the run 0.53 seconds faster than the American.

As the ninth skier to take to the run, Shiffrin had skied the second-fastest time but was pushed down the ranking as more athletes took to the slope.

Prior to the competition, Shiffrin posted the fastest 1 minute 33.56 seconds downhill time down the course during the first training session on Wednesday.

She said she was using the skis of Italian Olympian Sofia Goggia, who had captured the silver medal in women's downhill earlier in Beijing.

"She didn't need them because she wasn't competing here so I was able to try them yesterday and I was able to ski on them today," she told NBC.

Attached to the skis was a sticky note from Goggia telling her that on these skis she could fly.

"I almost started crying," she said.

The combined is Shiffrin's fifth Alpine event of the Beijing Olympics, which has gone as she had hope.

Shiffrin, who has two gold medals and a bronze from the previous two Olympics, was a favorite to continue dominating the slopes in China, but she got off to a rocky start, disqualifying in her first two events after which she finished ninth in the women's super-G and 18th in the women's downhill.

"At this point, there has been a lot of emotional turbulence this entire Games," she told NBC on Wednesday. "But there have also been a lot of really special moments for me. The special moments have really been outside of my own medal potential."

Shiffrin is also expected to compete in the mixed team parallel slalom on Friday for a total of sixth events, tying her with Slovakia's Petra Vlhova for most events by an Alpine skier in a single Winter Games.

