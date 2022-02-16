Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 16, 2022 / 4:02 AM

France's Clement Noel wins Olympic slalom gold medal

By Darryl Coote
1/6
France's Clement Noel wins Olympic slalom gold medal
Clement Noel of France celebrates his winning the gold medal in the men's slalom event with members of the French ski team at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Clement Noel of France has won gold in the men's slalom in Beijing on Wednesday, skiing a blistering second run to take the top spot on the Olympic podium.

Noel secured his first Olympic medal with a time of 1 minute 44.09 seconds, which was more than half a second faster than Austria's Johannes Strolz, who won the silver with a time 1 minute 44.7 seconds.

Advertisement

The bronze went to Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag.

"After his 4th place in Pyeongchang, our Frenchman takes his revenge and climbs to the top step of the podium," France's Olympic and Paralympic committee cheered online.

The two-time Olympian scored a decent time of 54.3 seconds during his first run down the Ice River course that put him in sixth place, but it was his second run that brought him victory.

With the fastest time of any skier, Noel produced a time of 49.79 seconds on his second run en route to the gold medal.

Strolz threatened for the top spot of the podium with the fastest first run among the more than 50 skiers who competed but his second run of 50.78 seconds proved too slow to unseat Noel.

Advertisement

Strolz adds the silver to the gold he won last week in the Alpine combined.

The Austrian's victories in Beijing nearly mirror those of his father, Hubert Strolz, who won the combined gold and the giant slalom silver in the 1988 Winter Games in Calgary.

Team USA's Luke Winters was disqualified after falling during his first and only run of the event.

Beijing Olympics: Moments from women's skiing

From left to right, Sofia Goggia of Italy holds her silver medal, Corinne Suter of Switzerland has gold and Nadia Delago of Italy with bronze as they celebrate at the medals ceremony for the alpine skiing women's downhill race at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 15. Suter won the gold with a time of 1:31.87. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics U.S. men's hockey team eliminated from Olympics in shootout loss to Slovakia Kamila Valieva had three heart drugs in system, reports say

Latest Headlines

Sweden wins women's biathlon relay gold
Sports News // 52 minutes ago
Sweden wins women's biathlon relay gold
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Team Sweden has won the Olympic gold medal in the women's 4X6km (3.7 miles) biathlon relay on Wednesday in Beijing.
U.S. men's hockey team eliminated from Olympics in shootout loss to Slovakia
Sports News // 2 hours ago
U.S. men's hockey team eliminated from Olympics in shootout loss to Slovakia
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Team USA has been eliminated from men's Olympic hockey play, losing 3-2 in dramatic fashion to Slovakia in the shootout.
USA's Alex Hall, Nick Goepper dominate men's freeski slopestyle
Sports News // 6 hours ago
USA's Alex Hall, Nick Goepper dominate men's freeski slopestyle
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Team USA dominated the men's freeski slopestyle in Beijing on Wednesday with Alex Hall winning gold and Nick Goepper the silver. The bronze was secured by Sweden's Jasper Tjader.
Kamila Valieva had three heart drugs in system, reports say
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Kamila Valieva had three heart drugs in system, reports say
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who has been at the center of a doping scandal throughout the Beijing Olympics, had three substances used to treat heart conditions in her sample, according to reports.
College football: Baylor head coach Dave Aranda extended through 2029 season
Sports News // 5 hours ago
College football: Baylor head coach Dave Aranda extended through 2029 season
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda reached an agreement with the school on a multiyear contract extension that runs through the 2029 season, it was announced.
Bengals assistant Al Golden to become defensive coordinator at Notre Dame
NFL // 6 hours ago
Bengals assistant Al Golden to become defensive coordinator at Notre Dame
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach Al Golden is expected to become the new defensive coordinator at the University of Notre Dame.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores 500th career goal
NHL // 7 hours ago
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores 500th career goal
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins star center Sidney Crosby scored his 500th career goal Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers, becoming the second player in team history to accomplish the feat.
Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry
NBA // 8 hours ago
Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to sign former Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry for the remainder of the season.
Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman retires from baseball
MLB // 10 hours ago
Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman retires from baseball
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman, who helped guide the club to its World Series title in 2019, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Tuesday.
Super Bowl LVI was most-watched in five years
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Super Bowl LVI was most-watched in five years
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Sunday's Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles attracted an average of 112.3 million viewers, the NFL and Nielsen said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Kamila Valieva: Embattled Russian teen figure skater top qualifier in short program
Kamila Valieva: Embattled Russian teen figure skater top qualifier in short program
Kamila Valieva had three heart drugs in system, reports say
Kamila Valieva had three heart drugs in system, reports say
USA's Mikaela Shiffrin adds record-tying 6th event to alpine skiing schedule
USA's Mikaela Shiffrin adds record-tying 6th event to alpine skiing schedule
Olympians upset Kamila Valieva cleared to skate after positive drug test
Olympians upset Kamila Valieva cleared to skate after positive drug test
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement