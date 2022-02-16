France's Clement Noel wins Olympic slalom gold medal

1/6

Clement Noel of France celebrates his winning the gold medal in the men's slalom event with members of the French ski team at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Clement Noel of France has won gold in the men's slalom in Beijing on Wednesday, skiing a blistering second run to take the top spot on the Olympic podium. Noel secured his first Olympic medal with a time of 1 minute 44.09 seconds, which was more than half a second faster than Austria's Johannes Strolz, who won the silver with a time 1 minute 44.7 seconds. Advertisement

The bronze went to Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag.

"After his 4th place in Pyeongchang, our Frenchman takes his revenge and climbs to the top step of the podium," France's Olympic and Paralympic committee cheered online.

The two-time Olympian scored a decent time of 54.3 seconds during his first run down the Ice River course that put him in sixth place, but it was his second run that brought him victory.

With the fastest time of any skier, Noel produced a time of 49.79 seconds on his second run en route to the gold medal.

Strolz threatened for the top spot of the podium with the fastest first run among the more than 50 skiers who competed but his second run of 50.78 seconds proved too slow to unseat Noel.

Advertisement

Strolz adds the silver to the gold he won last week in the Alpine combined.

The Austrian's victories in Beijing nearly mirror those of his father, Hubert Strolz, who won the combined gold and the giant slalom silver in the 1988 Winter Games in Calgary.

Team USA's Luke Winters was disqualified after falling during his first and only run of the event.

Beijing Olympics: Moments from women's skiing

From left to right, Sofia Goggia of Italy holds her silver medal, Corinne Suter of Switzerland has gold and Nadia Delago of Italy with bronze as they celebrate at the medals ceremony for the alpine skiing women's downhill race at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 15. Suter won the gold with a time of 1:31.87. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo