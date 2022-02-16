Trending
Sports News
Feb. 16, 2022 / 8:50 AM

China, Ukraine, Russia top podium in men's aerials freestyle skiing

By Alex Butler
China, Ukraine, Russia top podium in men's aerials freestyle skiing
Qi Guangpu of China competes in the men's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- China's Qi Guangpu won Olympic gold in the freestyle skiing men's aerials final Wednesday in Zhangjiakou, China. Ukrainian Oleksandr Abramenko and Russian Ilia Burov placed second and third in the event.

Sweden's Pirmin Werner and Americans Justin Schoenfeld and Christopher Lillis rounded out the six finalists in the event, held at Genting Snow Park A&M Stadium.

Guangpu, this time with a score of 129, nearly reached the podium for the same event at the 2014 and 2018 Winter Games. He placed fourth in the aerials final in 2014 in Sochi, Russia. He placed seventh in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Guangpu dashed down the slope, slid off the ramp, completed a back double full-full-double full and stuck an off-balance, but clean, landing to post his high score Wednesday in Zhangjiakou.

RELATED Norway defends men's cross-country skiing gold, Klaebo wins 4th medal

Schoenfeld and Lillis each fell during their landings. Schoenfeld scored a 106.50. Lillis totaled a 103.

Abramenko, who tallied a 116.50 on Wednesday, won gold in 2018. China's Jia Zongyang claimed silver and Burov won bronze in Pyeongchang. Burov posted a 114.93 for Bronze in 2022, while Zongyang didn't qualify for the final.

Guangpu won a silver medal earlier in the 2022 Winter Games when he teamed up with Xu Mengtao and Jia Zongyang last week in the mixed team aerials event. Team USA's Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenfeld won that event.

RELATED France's Clement Noel wins Olympic slalom gold medal

The freestyle skiing schedule continues with women's freeski halfpipe qualifications Thursday at Genting Snow Park H&S Stadium.

The next men's medal event, the ski cross big final, airs live at 2:30 a.m. EST Friday on NBC. That event re-airs at 7 p.m. EST Friday on USA.

Beijing Olympics: Freestyle skiing

Silver medalist Jaelin Kauf of the United States stands on the podium after the finals of the Women's Moguls Freestyle Skiing competition during the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China, on Sunday. Jakara Anthony of Australia won the gold medal and Anastasiia Smirnova of Russia took the bronze. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

