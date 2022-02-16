Norway defends men's cross-country skiing gold, Klaebo wins 4th medal

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (R) of Norway won his fourth medal of the 2022 Winter Games when he teamed up with Erik Valnes to finish first in the men's cross country skiing sprint final Wednesday in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo by Vassil Donev/EPA-EFE

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Norway defended its gold medal with another win in the men's cross-country skiing team sprint, edging Finland and the Russians in the final Wednesday in Zhangjiakou, China. Erik Valnes and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo teamed up for a total time of 19:22.99 for first place in the two-man, six-lap event at Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center. Advertisement

Finland's Iivo Niskanen and Joni Maki were 2.46 behind the leaders. Russians Alexander Bolshunov and Alexander Terentev finished in 19:27.28 for bronze.

Sweden's William Poromaa and Oskar Svensson placed fourth. Canada's Antoine Cyr and Graham Ritchie finished fifth. Team USA's Ben Ogden and James Clinton Schoonmaker placed ninth with a time of 20:28.07.

Klaebo teamed up with Martin Johnsrud Sundby to win the same event at the 2018 Winter Games. Bolshunov and Denis Spitsov led Russia to a silver medal four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Korea. France finished third in that event.

Klaebo, now a seven-time Olympic medalist, won three gold medals in Pyeongchang. His 2022 medal total features two golds, one silver and a bronze.

Norway won gold in the men's cross-country skiing team sprint in three of the last four Winter Games. They won a silver medal in 2006, the first time the event was contested at the Olympics, but did not medal at the 2014 Winter Games.

The men's cross-country skiing schedule concludes with the 50-kilometer mass start free. That event airs at 1 a.m. EST Saturday on USA and re-airs at 4 p.m. EST Saturday on NBC.

