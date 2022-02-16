Trending
Feb. 16, 2022 / 7:28 AM

Germany skiers Hennig, Carl win women's cross-country sprint

By Alex Butler
German skier Victoria Carl (L) used a last-minute push to pass Russian Natalia Nepryaeva (C) and Sweden's Jonna Sundling to win gold in the cross-country sprint Wednesday in Beijing. Photo by Vassil Donev/EPA-EFE

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- German skiers Katharina Hennig and Victoria Carl crossed the finish line in 22:09.85 to claim a 2022 Winter Games gold medal in the women's cross-country team sprint Wednesday in Zhangjiakou, China.

Sweden's Maja Dahlqvist and Jonna Sundling finished second, just 0.17 behind the leaders on the track at Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center. Yulia Stupak and Natalia Nepryaeva claimed a bronze medal with a time of 22:10.56 in the six-lap race.

Finland's Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Parmakoski placed fourth.

Team USA's Jessie Diggins and Rosie Brennan posted a total time of 22:22.78 to finish fifth. Diggins teamed up with Kikkan Randall to win gold in the event at the 2018 Winter Games.

Hennig led the first leg of the event before she handed the race off to Carl. Sundling and Nepryaeva led down the stretch before Carl gained steam and pounded her sticks into the ice. She used the momentum to make an outside pass at the last second to claim gold.

RELATED Kamila Valieva had three heart drugs in system, reports say

Hennig and Carl also teamed up with Katherine Sauerbrey and Sofie Krehl to win silver in the women's 4x5km relay last week in Zhangjiakou. The Russia Olympic Committee and Sweden finished first and third, respectively, in that event.

Sweden's Sundling and Dahlqvist logged respective gold and silver medals in the women's sprint Feb. 8 in Zhangjiakou. Diggins won bronze in that event to become the first American to medal in an individual sprint event in cross-country skiing.

The women's cross-country skiing schedule continues with the 30km mass start free Sunday in Zhangjiakou. The event airs live at 1:30 a.m. EST on USA and re-airs at 2 p.m. EST Sunday on NBC.

RELATED USA's Alex Hall, Nick Goepper dominate men's freeski slopestyle

Beijing Olympics: Moments from women's skiing

From left to right, Sofia Goggia of Italy holds her silver medal, Corinne Suter of Switzerland has gold and Nadia Delago of Italy with bronze as they celebrate at the medals ceremony for the alpine skiing women's downhill race at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 15. Suter won the gold with a time of 1:31.87. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

