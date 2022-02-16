Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 16, 2022 / 10:27 AM

Finland shuts out Switzerland for women's hockey bronze medal

By Alex Butler
1/5
Finland shuts out Switzerland for women's hockey bronze medal
Finland forward Susanna Tapani (L) shoots to score her team's second goal past Switzerland goaltender Andrea Braendli in the 2022 Winter Games women's hockey bronze medal game Wednesday at the Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Viivi Vainikka gave Finland an early lead before her teammates added three goals in the third period to secure a 4-0 win over Switzerland for a women's hockey bronze medal at the Winter Games on Wednesday in Beijing.

Fellow Finland forwards Michelle Karvinen and Susanna Tapani and defenseman Nelli Laitinen also scored in the shutout victory at the Wukesong Sports Center. Forward Elisa Holopainen logged two assists for the Finns.

Advertisement

Finland goaltender Anni Keisala made 15 saves. Andrea Braendli made 43 saves for Switzerland.

Vainikka drew first blood 11:38 into the game. Finland took off on a fast break from behind its own net to start the sequence. Holopainen skated between the Switzerland defense and into the left circle to spark the score. She then sent a pass to forward Noora Tulus.

RELATED U.S. men's hockey team eliminated from Olympics in shootout loss to Slovakia

Vainikka collected the puck from Tulus and put the shot through traffic and into the net past Braendli.

Finland held the one-goal lead until Tapani scored on an unassisted attempt 3:24 into the third period. Tapani stole the puck while Finland was shorthanded. She flew past her own line, darted up the right flank and buried a backhanded shot into the left side of the net.

Advertisement
RELATED USA beats Finland, will face Canada for women's hockey gold

Laitinen lit the lamp for a third time about 11 minutes later. Finland ripped several errant shots while on a power play at the start of the sequence. Defenseman Ronja Savolainen sent the puck to Holopainen as she skated in between the circles.

Finland forward followed with a quick pass to Laiten who sniped a one-timer just between Braendli and the right post.

Karvinin also scored the final goal at the right post off assists from forward Petra Nieminen and defenseman Jenni Hiirikoski with 57 seconds remaining.

RELATED Team Canada advances to gold medal game in women's Olympic hockey

Finland, ranked No. 3 in the world, also claimed bronze at the 2018 Winter Games.

Team USA, the defending gold medalist, beat Finland 4-1 in the semifinals Monday in Beijing. The top-ranked Americans face No. 2 Canada in the gold medal game at 11:10 p.m. EST Wednesday on NBC.

Wednesday's matchup marks the sixth time Team USA and Canada will face off in seven Olympic title games.

Beijing Olympics: Highlights from Team USA

Mikaela Shiffrin flies over a jump in the women's downhill ski event on February 15. She has added a record-tying sixth event to her Beijing line-up. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Canada wins gold in men's speed skating relay; Korea, Italy follow
Sports News // 14 minutes ago
Canada wins gold in men's speed skating relay; Korea, Italy follow
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Canada claimed a gold medal in the final men's short track speed skating event of the 2022 Winter Games on Wednesday in Beijing. The Canadians edged South Korea and Italy for first place in the four-man competition.
China, Ukraine, Russia top podium in men's aerials freestyle skiing
Sports News // 2 hours ago
China, Ukraine, Russia top podium in men's aerials freestyle skiing
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- China's Qi Guangpu scored a 129 to win Olympic gold in the freestyle skiing men's aerials final Wednesday in Zhangjiakou, China. Ukrainian Oleksandr Abramenko and Russian Ilia Burov placed second and third in the event.
Norway defends men's cross-country skiing gold, Klaebo wins 4th medal
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Norway defends men's cross-country skiing gold, Klaebo wins 4th medal
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Norway defended its gold medal with another win in the men's cross-country skiing team sprint, edging Finland and the Russians in the final Wednesday in Zhangjiakou, China.
Germany skiers Hennig, Carl win women's cross-country sprint
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Germany skiers Hennig, Carl win women's cross-country sprint
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- German skiers Katharina Hennig and Victoria Carl crossed the finish line in 22:09.85 to claim a 2022 Winter Games gold medal in the women's cross-country team sprint Wednesday in Zhangjiakou, China.
Sweden wins women's biathlon relay gold
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Sweden wins women's biathlon relay gold
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Team Sweden has won the Olympic gold medal in the women's 4X6km (3.7 miles) biathlon relay on Wednesday in Beijing.
France's Clement Noel wins Olympic slalom gold medal
Sports News // 7 hours ago
France's Clement Noel wins Olympic slalom gold medal
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Clement Noel of France has won gold in the men's slalom in Beijing on Wednesday, skiing a blistering second run to take the top spot on the Olympic podium.
U.S. men's hockey team eliminated from Olympics in shootout loss to Slovakia
Sports News // 8 hours ago
U.S. men's hockey team eliminated from Olympics in shootout loss to Slovakia
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Team USA has been eliminated from men's Olympic hockey play, losing 3-2 in dramatic fashion to Slovakia in the shootout.
USA's Alex Hall, Nick Goepper dominate men's freeski slopestyle
Sports News // 12 hours ago
USA's Alex Hall, Nick Goepper dominate men's freeski slopestyle
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Team USA dominated the men's freeski slopestyle in Beijing on Wednesday with Alex Hall winning gold and Nick Goepper the silver. The bronze was secured by Sweden's Jasper Tjader.
Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who has been at the center of a doping scandal throughout the Beijing Olympics, had three substances used to treat heart conditions in her sample, according to reports.
College football: Baylor head coach Dave Aranda extended through 2029 season
Sports News // 11 hours ago
College football: Baylor head coach Dave Aranda extended through 2029 season
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda reached an agreement with the school on a multiyear contract extension that runs through the 2029 season, it was announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say
Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say
Kamila Valieva: Embattled Russian teen figure skater top qualifier in short program
Kamila Valieva: Embattled Russian teen figure skater top qualifier in short program
USA's Mikaela Shiffrin adds record-tying 6th event to alpine skiing schedule
USA's Mikaela Shiffrin adds record-tying 6th event to alpine skiing schedule
Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry
Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement