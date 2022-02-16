Finland shuts out Switzerland for women's hockey bronze medal

1/5

Finland forward Susanna Tapani (L) shoots to score her team's second goal past Switzerland goaltender Andrea Braendli in the 2022 Winter Games women's hockey bronze medal game Wednesday at the Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Viivi Vainikka gave Finland an early lead before her teammates added three goals in the third period to secure a 4-0 win over Switzerland for a women's hockey bronze medal at the Winter Games on Wednesday in Beijing. Fellow Finland forwards Michelle Karvinen and Susanna Tapani and defenseman Nelli Laitinen also scored in the shutout victory at the Wukesong Sports Center. Forward Elisa Holopainen logged two assists for the Finns. Advertisement

Finland goaltender Anni Keisala made 15 saves. Andrea Braendli made 43 saves for Switzerland.

Vainikka drew first blood 11:38 into the game. Finland took off on a fast break from behind its own net to start the sequence. Holopainen skated between the Switzerland defense and into the left circle to spark the score. She then sent a pass to forward Noora Tulus.

Vainikka collected the puck from Tulus and put the shot through traffic and into the net past Braendli.

Finland held the one-goal lead until Tapani scored on an unassisted attempt 3:24 into the third period. Tapani stole the puck while Finland was shorthanded. She flew past her own line, darted up the right flank and buried a backhanded shot into the left side of the net.

Advertisement

Laitinen lit the lamp for a third time about 11 minutes later. Finland ripped several errant shots while on a power play at the start of the sequence. Defenseman Ronja Savolainen sent the puck to Holopainen as she skated in between the circles.

Finland forward followed with a quick pass to Laiten who sniped a one-timer just between Braendli and the right post.

Karvinin also scored the final goal at the right post off assists from forward Petra Nieminen and defenseman Jenni Hiirikoski with 57 seconds remaining.

Finland, ranked No. 3 in the world, also claimed bronze at the 2018 Winter Games.

Team USA, the defending gold medalist, beat Finland 4-1 in the semifinals Monday in Beijing. The top-ranked Americans face No. 2 Canada in the gold medal game at 11:10 p.m. EST Wednesday on NBC.

Wednesday's matchup marks the sixth time Team USA and Canada will face off in seven Olympic title games.

Beijing Olympics: Highlights from Team USA

Mikaela Shiffrin flies over a jump in the women's downhill ski event on February 15. She has added a record-tying sixth event to her Beijing line-up. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo