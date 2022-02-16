Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 16, 2022 / 11:56 AM

Speed skating: Min-Jeong wins short track gold, Fontana becomes most-decorated Italian

By Alex Butler
1/5
Speed skating: Min-Jeong wins short track gold, Fontana becomes most-decorated Italian
South Korea's Choi Min-Jeong (C) reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's 1,500-meter short track speed skating finals at the 2022 Winter Games on Wednesday at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's Choi Min-Jeong beat Italy's Arianna Fontana and the Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting to the finish line to claim gold in the women's 1,500-meter short track speed skating final Wednesday in Beijing.

Min-Jeong, who also won gold in the event at the 2018 Winter Games, clocked a time of 2:17.789 Wednesday at Capital Indoor Stadium. She set previous world and Olympic records in the event.

Advertisement

Fontana won the silver medal with a time of 2:17.862 in the final short track speed skating competition of the 2022 Winter Games.

Schulting crossed the finish line in 2:17.865. Belgium's Hanne Desmet and Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands rounded out the Top 5 finishers.

RELATED Canada wins gold in men's speed skating relay; Korea, Italy follow

Fontana, the most-decorated short track speed skater in Olympic history, pushed her medal total to 11 overall and totaled three in Beijing to become the most-decorated Italian in Winter Games history.

Fontana won gold in the 500-meter, defending her title from the 2018 Winter Games. She also claimed a silver medal in the 2,000-meter mixed relay, in addition to her finish in the 1,500-meter in Beijing.

Advertisement

Min-Jeong's gold-medal finish followed two silver medal runs in Beijing. She placed second in the 1,000-meter and was on South Korea's second-place 3,000-meter relay team. She also won gold in the 3,000m relay at the 2018 Winter Games.

Schulting won four medals in Beijing to push her overall total to six. She defended her 1,000m title from the 2018 Winter Games with another victory in Beijing.

RELATED Norway repeats as Olympic team pursuit champions; Team USA wins bronze

She also won a gold medal as part of the Netherlands' 3,000-meter relay team and won silver in the 500-meter.

Beijing Olympics: Moments from women's speedskating

Erin Jackson of the USA takes a victory lap with her national flag after winning the gold medal in the women's 500-meter speedskating final at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 13, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Canada wins gold in men's speed skating relay; Korea, Italy follow
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Canada wins gold in men's speed skating relay; Korea, Italy follow
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Canada claimed a gold medal in the final men's short track speed skating event of the 2022 Winter Games on Wednesday in Beijing. The Canadians edged South Korea and Italy for first place in the four-man competition.
Finland shuts out Switzerland for women's hockey bronze medal
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Finland shuts out Switzerland for women's hockey bronze medal
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Viivi Vainikka gave Finalnd an early lead before her teammates added three goals in the third period to secure a 4-0 win over Switzerland for a women's hockey bronze medal at the Winter Games on Wednesday in Beijing.
China, Ukraine, Russia top podium in men's aerials freestyle skiing
Sports News // 4 hours ago
China, Ukraine, Russia top podium in men's aerials freestyle skiing
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- China's Qi Guangpu scored a 129 to win Olympic gold in the freestyle skiing men's aerials final Wednesday in Zhangjiakou, China. Ukrainian Oleksandr Abramenko and Russian Ilia Burov placed second and third in the event.
Norway defends men's cross-country skiing gold, Klaebo wins 4th medal
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Norway defends men's cross-country skiing gold, Klaebo wins 4th medal
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Norway defended its gold medal with another win in the men's cross-country skiing team sprint, edging Finland and the Russians in the final Wednesday in Zhangjiakou, China.
Germany skiers Hennig, Carl win women's cross-country sprint
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Germany skiers Hennig, Carl win women's cross-country sprint
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- German skiers Katharina Hennig and Victoria Carl crossed the finish line in 22:09.85 to claim a 2022 Winter Games gold medal in the women's cross-country team sprint Wednesday in Zhangjiakou, China.
Sweden wins women's biathlon relay gold
Sports News // 8 hours ago
Sweden wins women's biathlon relay gold
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Team Sweden has won the Olympic gold medal in the women's 4X6km (3.7 miles) biathlon relay on Wednesday in Beijing.
France's Clement Noel wins Olympic slalom gold medal
Sports News // 9 hours ago
France's Clement Noel wins Olympic slalom gold medal
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Clement Noel of France has won gold in the men's slalom in Beijing on Wednesday, skiing a blistering second run to take the top spot on the Olympic podium.
U.S. men's hockey team eliminated from Olympics in shootout loss to Slovakia
Sports News // 9 hours ago
U.S. men's hockey team eliminated from Olympics in shootout loss to Slovakia
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Team USA has been eliminated from men's Olympic hockey play, losing 3-2 in dramatic fashion to Slovakia in the shootout.
USA's Alex Hall, Nick Goepper dominate men's freeski slopestyle
Sports News // 13 hours ago
USA's Alex Hall, Nick Goepper dominate men's freeski slopestyle
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Team USA dominated the men's freeski slopestyle in Beijing on Wednesday with Alex Hall winning gold and Nick Goepper the silver. The bronze was secured by Sweden's Jasper Tjader.
Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who has been at the center of a doping scandal throughout the Beijing Olympics, had three substances used to treat heart conditions in her sample, according to reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say
Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say
Kamila Valieva: Embattled Russian teen figure skater top qualifier in short program
Kamila Valieva: Embattled Russian teen figure skater top qualifier in short program
USA's Mikaela Shiffrin adds record-tying 6th event to alpine skiing schedule
USA's Mikaela Shiffrin adds record-tying 6th event to alpine skiing schedule
U.S. men's hockey team eliminated from Olympics in shootout loss to Slovakia
U.S. men's hockey team eliminated from Olympics in shootout loss to Slovakia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement