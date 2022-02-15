Super Bowl LVI was most-watched in five years

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) leads the celebration after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Sunday's Super Bowl in Los Angeles attracted an average of 112.3 million viewers, the NFL and Nielsen said Tuesday. Super Bowl LVI, between the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, was the most-watched game in five years, according to the league. The 2017 Super Bowl in Houston between Atlanta and New England attracted an average of 113.7 million viewers when it aired on FOX. Advertisement

The 2022 game was carried by NBC, as well its Peacock streaming service, and Spanish-language network, Telemundo. It was also seen on NFL Digital platforms and Yahoo Sports mobile properties.

It was the first time the live broadcast was streamed on Peacock.

By comparison, last year's contest in Tampa, Fla. drew a total of 96.4 million viewers, around 16 million fewer than this year.

This year's game was the second-most watched Super Bowl since 2010, topped only by the 2015 game between Seattle and New England. That game in Phoenix, drew 114.4 million viewers.

Sunday's halftime show starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, along with guest star 50 Cent, averaged 103.4 million viewers from between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. ET. That topped last year's show and its 96.7 million viewers by 7%.

Advertisement

"The Super Bowl once again delivered a massive audience, which included NBC and the unmatched power of broadcast television as well as first-ever presentations on Peacock and Telemundo, and led into our most-watched Olympics coverage in four years," said NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Mark Lazarus.

