Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 15, 2022 / 7:42 AM

Norway wins gold, silver in men's large hill nordic combined; Japan third

By Alex Butler
Norway wins gold, silver in men's large hill nordic combined; Japan third
Joergen Graabak (R) of Norway beat countryman Jens Luraas Oftebo by just 0.4 to claim gold in the 2022 Winter Games men's nordic combined large hill and 10km Gunderson event Tuesday at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo by Kimimasa Mayama/EPA-EFE

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Norway's Joergen Graabak and Jens Luraas Oftebo won respective gold and silver medals in the individual Gunderson large hill and 10km cross-country Olympic nordic combined event on Tuesday at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Graabak crossed the finish line in 27:13.3, just 0.4 faster than his countryman at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiakou, China.

Advertisement

Japan's Akito Watabe finished third with a time of 27:13.9.

"It's a bit surreal to be honest. I really didn't expect that, but I had a really strong finish and was able to cross the finish line first, so it's really a big dream come true," Graabak told NBC.

Graabak, a three-time gold medalist and two-time silver medalist, also won gold in the event at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

Germany's Manuel Faisst and Austria's Lukas Greiderer rounded out the Top 5 finishers. Americans Jared Shumate, Ben Loomis and Taylor Fletcher finished 17th, 19th and 23rd, respectively.

Team USA's Jasper Good placed 34th. Germany's Johannes Rydzek, who won the event in 2018, finished 28th.

The 2022 Winter Games nordic combined schedule continues with Gunderson large hill and 10km training Wednesday in Zhangjiakou. The next medal event will be the team Gunderson large hill and 4x5km cross country event Thursday.

Advertisement

The final nordic combined event airs live at 6 a.m. EST Thursday on NBCOlympics.com and re-airs at 2 p.m. Thursday on NBC.

Tears and cheers: Faces from the Beijing Winter Olympics

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland weeps as she clutches her bronze medal in women's super-G. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine Norway wins men's biathlon relay on ROC shooting errors China's Su Yiming wins gold in men's snowboard big air

Latest Headlines

Norway repeats as Olympic team pursuit champions; Team USA wins bronze
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Norway repeats as Olympic team pursuit champions; Team USA wins bronze
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Norway on Tuesday defended its men's pursuit speed skating Olympic title on Tuesday, beating the Russian Olympic Committee by nearly three seconds to capture the gold medal.
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva may have accidentally ingested trace elements of her grandfather's heart medication, her defense team claimed at a hearing which allowed her to continue competing in the Olympics.
Canada sets Olympic record in women's team pursuit gold medal win
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Canada sets Olympic record in women's team pursuit gold medal win
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Team Canada came back from behind to beat Japan, the defending women's team pursuit Olympic champions, in Beijing on Tuesday and set a new Olympic record in the process.
Norway wins men's biathlon relay on ROC shooting errors
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Norway wins men's biathlon relay on ROC shooting errors
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Norway has won gold in the men's relay biathlon in Beijing on Tuesday after capitalizing on shooting mistakes by the Russian Olympic Committee.
Switzerland's Corinne Suter wins Alpine downhill gold
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Switzerland's Corinne Suter wins Alpine downhill gold
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Switzerland's Corinne Suter has won the women's downhill Alpine gold medal in Beijing with Italy's Sofia Goggia and Nadia Delago filling out the rest of the podium. Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin finished in 18th.
China's Su Yiming wins gold in men's snowboard big air
Sports News // 5 hours ago
China's Su Yiming wins gold in men's snowboard big air
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- China's Su Yiming has captured the men's snowboard big air gold medal in Beijing on Tuesday with silver going to Norway's Mons Roisland and Canada's Max Parrot won the bronze.
Montreal Canadiens trade top-line winger Tyler Toffoli to Calgary Flames
NHL // 8 hours ago
Montreal Canadiens trade top-line winger Tyler Toffoli to Calgary Flames
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Montreal Canadiens traded top-line winger Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames on Monday, the teams announced.
Anna Gasser defends her women's snowboarding big air title
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Anna Gasser defends her women's snowboarding big air title
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Anna Gasser of Austria defended her Women's snowboarding big air title in Beijing on Tuesday, winning gold in a competition that came down to the last run.
Minnesota Timberwolves signing guard Patrick Beverley to 1-year extension
NBA // 8 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves signing guard Patrick Beverley to 1-year extension
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has reached an agreement on a short-term contract extension with the franchise.
China's Eileen Gu wins silver in women's freeski slopestyle
Sports News // 9 hours ago
China's Eileen Gu wins silver in women's freeski slopestyle
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Eileen Gu skiing for China has won her second medal of the Beijing Games, finishing second Tuesday in the women's freeski slopestyle final with Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud taking the gold.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympians upset Kamila Valieva cleared to skate after positive drug test
Olympians upset Kamila Valieva cleared to skate after positive drug test
French figure skaters set ice dance world record, U.S. claims Olympic bronze
French figure skaters set ice dance world record, U.S. claims Olympic bronze
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin to compete in downhill for first time
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin to compete in downhill for first time
USA beats Finland, will face Canada for women's hockey gold
USA beats Finland, will face Canada for women's hockey gold
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement