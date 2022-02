Team Norway celebrates their gold medal win in the men's speed skating team pursuit finals during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, at the Gangneung Oval in Gangneung, South Korea, on February 21, 2018. On Tuesday, Team Norway defended its title, taking the gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games in China. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Norway on Tuesday defended its men's pursuit speed skating Olympic title on Tuesday, beating the Russian Olympic Committee by nearly three seconds to capture the gold medal. Team USA beat the Netherlands to taken home the bronze. Hallgeir Engebraaten, Peder Kongshaug and Sverre Lunde Pedersen won Norway's second consecutive gold medal in the event with a time of 3 minutes 38.08 seconds. Advertisement

The Norwegian team was fast off the start, gaining a near half-second lead in the first half lap that they continued to extend with nearly every turn around the rink.

Russia had qualified earlier that day by setting an Olympic record of 3 minutes 36.62 seconds in its semifinals win over Team USA, which appeared to have taken much out of the ROC members as they could not keep up with the Norwegians and would lose by 2.38 seconds to capture the silver.

In the bronze medal race, Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman and Joey Mantia of Team USA beat the Netherlands by a commanding 2.84 seconds after getting off to a strong start.