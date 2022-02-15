Trending
Feb. 15, 2022 / 12:58 AM

Switzerland's Corinne Suter wins Alpine downhill gold

By Darryl Coote
Corinne Suter of Switzerland flies over a jump and goes on to win the gold medal in the women's downhill at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Switzerland's Corinne Suter has won the women's downhill Alpine gold medal in Beijing on Tuesday with Italy's Sofia Goggia and Nadia Delago filling out the rest of the podium. Team USA's Micaela Shiffrin finished in 18th.

Suter, the reigning women's downhill World Champion, captured the gold medal with a blistering 1 minute 31.87-second run down the Rock track at China's Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center that pushed Goggia's 1 minute 32.03 seconds into silver and Delago's 1 minute 32.44 seconds into the bronze medal position.

Goggia, the defending Olympic downhill champion, came into the event as the favorite though there were doubts if she could do it again after sustaining an injury in January.

The downhill event of 36 skiiers was delayed half an hour due to wind and then experienced a lengthy pause following a hard crash by Camille Cerutti of France.

The 23-year-old lost control during her run after landing a jump before sliding hundreds of feet down the piste into the netting while she screamed.

The French Olympic and Paralympic Team tweeted following the race it was still waiting for an update on Cerutti's condition.

Shiffrin finished in 18th place behind fellow American Keely Cashman in what was her first time competing in the Olympic women's downhill.

Attention has been placed on the 26-year-old Alpine speed skier after two disappointing disqualifying finishes in the women's giant slalom and the women's slalom, despite them being her strongest events and she coming into the Olympics among the gold medal favorites.

The three-time Olympic medallist bounced back from the two runs with a solid 9th place finish in the women's super-G race on Friday.

On Tuesday, she put but a solid run down the piste, placing 11th with a time of 1 minute 34.48 seconds with many strong skiers yet to go who would push her down the rankings.

With decent starts in the super-G and downhill races, Shiffrin is expected to compete in the women's Alpine combined on Wednesday.

Asked how confident she is heading into that race, Shiffrin told NBC in an interview that she thinks she has a chance.

"There's a couple women who have a really good shot for strong downhill runs and then also really strong slalom runs, so I don't feel that anything is guaranteed, not at all -- especially not after the last couple weeks -- but I think I have a shot and that's really nice," she said. "So I'll go for it, and we'll see."

Beijing Olympics: Moments from women's skiing

Priska Nufer of Switzerland skis to the best time in the first women's downhill training at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 12, 2022. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

