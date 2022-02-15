Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 15, 2022 / 9:02 AM / Updated at 9:07 AM

Kamila Valieva: Embattled Russian teen figure skater qualifies in short program

By Alex Butler
1/5
Kamila Valieva: Embattled Russian teen figure skater qualifies in short program
Kamila Valieva of Russia posted a score of 82.16 to easily qualify for the free skating portion of the short program in women's figure skating Tuesday in Beijing. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old entrenched in a scandal due to a positive test for a banned substance, qualified in the short program Tuesday in Beijing. She is a heavy favorite to win gold.

Valieva posted a top score of 82.16 at Capital Indoor Stadium. She received cheers from teammates and a small crowd as she took the ice, and broke out in tears when she finished her routine.

Advertisement

She performed to the song In Memoriam by Russian composer Kirill Richter. Her routine featured a triple axel, triple flip, combination spins, a triple Lutz with a triple toe loop and more.

Japan's Wakaba Higuchi held the best score in qualifying with a total of 73.51 before Valieva's performance. Americans Alysa Liu, Mariah Bell and Karen Chen also qualified for the free skating.

RELATED Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine

Russians Anna Scherbakova and Alexandra Trusova posted the respective second and third best scores in qualifying.

Thirty women were entered in the competition and the Top 24 skaters were set to advance to the free skate portion of the competition. A 25th skater was added to the next round due to Valieva's qualification. The International Olympic Committee requested Monday for the International Skating Union to allow the extra qualifier amid the controversy.

Advertisement

Valieva, 15, tested positive for the banned drug, trimetazidine, Dec. 25 at the Russian championships. The Russian was notified of the positive result Feb. 8 and issued a suspension, but the ban was lifted upon appeal.

RELATED Olympians upset Kamila Valieva cleared to skate after positive drug test

Valieva's mother and lawyer recently told the CAS that the positive test was the result of the teen figure skater accidentally ingesting trace elements of her grandfather's heart medication.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport, the world's top legal body for sports, effectively cleared Valieva on Monday to remain active in the 2022 Winter Games. The IOC said no medals will be distributed for any country if she reaches the podium in any event, or for any country from last week's team figure skating competition.

Valieva helped the Russia Olympic Committee claim a gold medal in the team event earlier this week. She posted the top sore in the women's free skate portion of that event.

RELATED Arbitrators clear Kamila Valieva to compete in Olympics

The move to not present medals amid the scandal upset many other former and current Olympians and Olympic committees. Arbitrators cleared Valieva by declining appeals from the World Anti-Doping Agency, the IOC and the International Skating Union to reinstate a suspension the Russian Anti-Doping Agency initially levied against the 15-year-old figure skater.

Advertisement

The IOC plans to organize medal ceremonies once the Valieva case is concluded. The women's single skating free skating final is Thursday in Beijing. The event airs at 5 a.m. Thursday on USA.

Valieva broke a short program world record with a score of 90.45 at the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships. Russian Alina Zagitova is the defending gold medalist. Russian Evgenia Medvedeva and Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond won silver and bronze medals, respectively, in 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.

Beijing Olympics: USA's Nathan Chen sets figure-skating record

Team USA's Nathan Chen reacts after his performance during the men's single figure skating competition at the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 8. Chen took first place with a score of 113.97. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Norway wins gold, silver in men's large hill nordic combined; Japan third
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Norway wins gold, silver in men's large hill nordic combined; Japan third
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Norway's Joergen Graabak and Jens Luraas Oftebo won respective gold and silver medals in the individual Gunderson large hill and 10km cross-country Olympic nordic combined event on Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics.
Norway repeats as Olympic team pursuit champions; Team USA wins bronze
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Norway repeats as Olympic team pursuit champions; Team USA wins bronze
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Norway on Tuesday defended its men's pursuit speed skating Olympic title on Tuesday, beating the Russian Olympic Committee by nearly three seconds to capture the gold medal.
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva may have accidentally ingested trace elements of her grandfather's heart medication, her defense team claimed at a hearing which allowed her to continue competing in the Olympics.
Canada sets Olympic record in women's team pursuit gold medal win
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Canada sets Olympic record in women's team pursuit gold medal win
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Team Canada came back from behind to beat Japan, the defending women's team pursuit Olympic champions, in Beijing on Tuesday and set a new Olympic record in the process.
Norway wins men's biathlon relay on ROC shooting errors
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Norway wins men's biathlon relay on ROC shooting errors
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Norway has won gold in the men's relay biathlon in Beijing on Tuesday after capitalizing on shooting mistakes by the Russian Olympic Committee.
Switzerland's Corinne Suter wins Alpine downhill gold
Sports News // 8 hours ago
Switzerland's Corinne Suter wins Alpine downhill gold
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Switzerland's Corinne Suter has won the women's downhill Alpine gold medal in Beijing with Italy's Sofia Goggia and Nadia Delago filling out the rest of the podium. Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin finished in 18th.
China's Su Yiming wins gold in men's snowboard big air
Sports News // 7 hours ago
China's Su Yiming wins gold in men's snowboard big air
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- China's Su Yiming has captured the men's snowboard big air gold medal in Beijing on Tuesday with silver going to Norway's Mons Roisland and Canada's Max Parrot won the bronze.
Montreal Canadiens trade top-line winger Tyler Toffoli to Calgary Flames
NHL // 9 hours ago
Montreal Canadiens trade top-line winger Tyler Toffoli to Calgary Flames
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Montreal Canadiens traded top-line winger Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames on Monday, the teams announced.
Anna Gasser defends her women's snowboarding big air title
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Anna Gasser defends her women's snowboarding big air title
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Anna Gasser of Austria defended her Women's snowboarding big air title in Beijing on Tuesday, winning gold in a competition that came down to the last run.
Minnesota Timberwolves signing guard Patrick Beverley to 1-year extension
NBA // 10 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves signing guard Patrick Beverley to 1-year extension
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has reached an agreement on a short-term contract extension with the franchise.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympians upset Kamila Valieva cleared to skate after positive drug test
Olympians upset Kamila Valieva cleared to skate after positive drug test
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
French figure skaters set ice dance world record, U.S. claims Olympic bronze
French figure skaters set ice dance world record, U.S. claims Olympic bronze
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin to compete in downhill for first time
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin to compete in downhill for first time
USA beats Finland, will face Canada for women's hockey gold
USA beats Finland, will face Canada for women's hockey gold
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement