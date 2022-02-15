Trending
Sports News
Feb. 15, 2022 / 10:35 AM

USA's Mikaela Shiffrin adds record-tying 6th event to alpine skiing schedule

By Alex Butler
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States emerges from a cloud of snow after crashing out of the course during the first heat of the women's giant slalom at the at the 2022 Winter Games on Feb. 7 in Beijing. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin, a three-time Olympic medalist who has yet to medal in Beijing, added a record-tying sixth event to her 2022 Winter Games alpine skiing schedule.

Shiffrin confirmed Tuesday that she entered the mixed team parallel slalom competition on the Eurosport broadcast of the 2022 Winter Games.

"I'm going to do the team event as well," Shiffrin said. "I feel pretty good."

Shiffrin, a gold medal favorite entering the games, is the No. 1 downhill skier in the world. She was disqualified from her first two -- and best -- events, the giant slalom and slalom.

She then finished ninth in the women's Super-G on Friday at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center in Beijing.

Shiffrin placed 18th in her first-ever appearance in an Olympic downhill competition Tuesday in Beijing.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, the No. 2 alpine skier in the world, is the only other women's figure skater to appear in six events in a single Winter Games.

Vlhova, 26, accomplished that feat at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Vlhova won gold in the slalom this year in Beijing.

She will miss the alpine combined slalom event with an ankle injury. Shiffrin will compete in that event, which airs at 1 a.m. EST Thursday on USA.

Her sixth event, the mixed team parallel slalom competition, starts at 10 p.m. EST Friday on NBC.

Beijing Olympics: Moments from women's skiing

From left to right, Sofia Goggia of Italy holds her silver medal, Corinne Suter of Switzerland has gold and Nadia Delago of Italy with bronze as they celebrate at the medals ceremony for the alpine skiing women's downhill race at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 15. Suter won the gold with a time of 1:31.87. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Switzerland's Corinne Suter wins Alpine downhill gold U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin to compete in downhill for first time Mikaela Shiffrin places ninth in first downhill training run

