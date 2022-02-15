Friedrich-Margis, Germans sweep podium in 2-man bobsled event

Francesco Friedrich (L) and Thorsten Margis won Germany's second-consecutive gold medal in the two-man bobsled event at the 2022 Winter Games on Tuesday in Beijing. Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis rode to Olympic gold, with a time of 3:56.89 in the two-man bobsled heat at the 2022 Winter Games on Tuesday in Beijing. Germany also captured silver and bronze medals. Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer clocked the second-best time of 3:57.38 on the ice-lined Xiaohaituo Bobsled and Luge Track at the Yanqing National Sliding Center. Christoph Hafer and Matthias Sommer completed the podium sweep with a third-place time of 3:58.58. Advertisement

"It was a crazy feeling," Friedrich told NBC. "We didn't think that this could happen here. It was so close in training and nearly everybody could come on the podium.

"For all three Germans to win medals here is so crazy."

Switzerland's Michael Vogt and Sandro Michel placed fourth. Austria's Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer finished fifth. Team USA's Frank Delduca and Hakeem Abdul-Saboor were 3.21 behind the leaders and finished 13th.

Friedrich and Margis tied Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz for the gold medal in the same event at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Latvia's Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga claimed bronze in 2018. Lochner teamed up with Christopher Weber for a fifth-place finish at Pyeongchang. Maier and Sammer finished eight that year.

Alexandr Zubkov and Alexey Voyevoda won the event in 2014, but were disqualified, along with fellow Russians Alexander Kasjanov and Maxim Belugin, for doping violations. As a result of those disqualifications, Switzerland claimed gold, Team USA snatched silver and Latvia earned bronze in Sochi, Russia.

Friedrich and Margis also won gold in the four-man bobsled event at the 2018 Winter Games.

The bobsled competition schedule continues with 4-man training Wednesday in Beijing. The 2-woman heat, the next medal event for the discipline, airs at 9 a.m. EST Saturday on USA.

