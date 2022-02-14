Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 14, 2022 / 12:37 AM

Team USA wins gold, silver in first-ever Olympic women's monobob

By Darryl Coote

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Team USA crowded the Olympic podium for the inaugural women's monobob event in Beijing on Monday, with Kaillie Humphries taking gold and Elana Taylor Meyers the silver.

Canada's Christine de Bruin snagged the bronze.

Humphries captured the sport's first Olympic gold medal with a combined time of four runs down the bobsled track at the Yanqing National Sliding Center of 4 minutes 19.27 seconds -- more than a second and a half faster than Taylor Meyers.

Humphries competed for the United States after winning two gold medals for Canada in the 2010 and 2014 Olympics and a bronze in 2018, making her not only the most decorated woman bobsledder for Canada but in the world.

Her split from the Great White North became official in December when she announced via Twitter that officials had granted her U.S. citizenship, which she applied for following a bitter legal fight with Bobsleigh Canada that ignited when she filed a harassment complaint against the organization.

The Calgary native led the pack of riders from her first run during which she set a track record of 1 minute 4.44 seconds.

While only one other athlete would post a sub 1 minute 5 seconds run, Humphries would do that a total three times, setting her up for an all-but-assured victory on her fourth run, which ended up being her slowest at 1 minute 5.30 seconds, but still among the fastest runs of the day.

"This is for U.S.A.," she said in a post-event interview with NBC alongside Meyers Taylor. "Honestly. Thank you guys for supporting me, backing me. This team has been absolutely incredible and I'm so honored to bring back the gold medal to the United States of America."

The inaugural silver was won by American Meyers Taylor, who scored a time of 4 minutes 20.81 seconds despite having recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Meyers Taylor, the United States' most decorated woman bobsledder with two silvers and a bronze from the last three Olympics, was supposed to be the U.S. flag bearer for the opening ceremonies but was sidelined by a positive COVID-19 test two days after arriving in China.

The California native was only released from quarantine after producing two negative tests on Feb. 5.

"It really took the entire time, the entire support staff," she said on how she was able to capture the medal despite the health complications. "It took every single one of them to get me here, and I think is the first medal for the isolation hotel, so there you go."

For most of the day, Canada's de Bruin was posed to win silver but was over taken by a strong final run by Meyers Taylor. She took the bronze with a time of 4 minutes 21.03 seconds.

The monobob is one of the newest events in the Olympics this year. Women first competed in bobsled at the Salt Lake City 2002 games.

Latest Headlines

Super Bowl LVI: Stafford, Kupp lead Rams over Bengals for NFL title
NFL // 2 hours ago
Super Bowl LVI: Stafford, Kupp lead Rams over Bengals for NFL title
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Matthew Stafford threw a clutch touchdown toss to Cooper Kupp with 1:29 remaining to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a tight victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.
Super Bowl LVI: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. injures knee, doesn't return
NFL // 4 hours ago
Super Bowl LVI: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. injures knee, doesn't return
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams lost one of their top playmakers in the first half of Super Bowl LVI when wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sustained a left knee injury Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
NFL's San Francisco 49ers hit by ransomware attack
NFL // 7 hours ago
NFL's San Francisco 49ers hit by ransomware attack
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers confirmed Sunday the team was targeted in a ransomware attack that caused a "temporary disruption" of its corporate IT network.
Hearing on Russian skater Valieva's suspension underway
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Hearing on Russian skater Valieva's suspension underway
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A hearing to decide whether Russian figure skating star Kamila Valieva can continue at the 2022 Winter Olympics following the lifting a doping suspension got underway Sunday in Beijing. 
German slider sets track record in women's skeleton at Beijing Olympics
Sports News // 1 day ago
German slider sets track record in women's skeleton at Beijing Olympics
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Germany's Hannah Neise set a track record on her way to capturing a gold medal in the women's skeleton Saturday at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
Norwegian brothers finish on podium in biathlon sprint at Beijing Olympics
Sports News // 1 day ago
Norwegian brothers finish on podium in biathlon sprint at Beijing Olympics
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Two brothers from Norway stood on the podium Saturday after the men's 10-kilometer biathlon sprint at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Japanese women set Olympic record in speed skating pursuit
Sports News // 1 day ago
Japanese women set Olympic record in speed skating pursuit
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Japan set an Olympic record Saturday during the women's speed skating team pursuit at the Beijing Winter Games.
U.S. ice dancing pairs finish back-to-back, qualify for free dance
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. ice dancing pairs finish back-to-back, qualify for free dance
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Both U.S. ice dancing pairs qualified Saturday for the free dance portion of the competition after finishing in the Top 20 of the rhythm dance.
Russians capture gold in Women's 4x5km cross-country relay
Sports News // 1 day ago
Russians capture gold in Women's 4x5km cross-country relay
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Russian Olympic Committee took the gold medal Saturday in the women's cross-country 4x5 kilometer relay at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre.
Court expected to rule Monday on anti-doping case of Russian skater
Sports News // 1 day ago
Court expected to rule Monday on anti-doping case of Russian skater
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to rule Monday on an appeal of the Russian anti-doping committee's lifting of Russian figure skater's Kamila Valieva's suspension.
