Team USA wins gold, silver in first-ever Olympic women's monobob

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Team USA crowded the Olympic podium for the inaugural women's monobob event in Beijing on Monday, with Kaillie Humphries taking gold and Elana Taylor Meyers the silver.

Canada's Christine de Bruin snagged the bronze.

Advertisement

Humphries captured the sport's first Olympic gold medal with a combined time of four runs down the bobsled track at the Yanqing National Sliding Center of 4 minutes 19.27 seconds -- more than a second and a half faster than Taylor Meyers.

Humphries competed for the United States after winning two gold medals for Canada in the 2010 and 2014 Olympics and a bronze in 2018, making her not only the most decorated woman bobsledder for Canada but in the world.

Her split from the Great White North became official in December when she announced via Twitter that officials had granted her U.S. citizenship, which she applied for following a bitter legal fight with Bobsleigh Canada that ignited when she filed a harassment complaint against the organization.

The Calgary native led the pack of riders from her first run during which she set a track record of 1 minute 4.44 seconds.

Advertisement

While only one other athlete would post a sub 1 minute 5 seconds run, Humphries would do that a total three times, setting her up for an all-but-assured victory on her fourth run, which ended up being her slowest at 1 minute 5.30 seconds, but still among the fastest runs of the day.

"This is for U.S.A.," she said in a post-event interview with NBC alongside Meyers Taylor. "Honestly. Thank you guys for supporting me, backing me. This team has been absolutely incredible and I'm so honored to bring back the gold medal to the United States of America."

The inaugural silver was won by American Meyers Taylor, who scored a time of 4 minutes 20.81 seconds despite having recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Meyers Taylor, the United States' most decorated woman bobsledder with two silvers and a bronze from the last three Olympics, was supposed to be the U.S. flag bearer for the opening ceremonies but was sidelined by a positive COVID-19 test two days after arriving in China.

The California native was only released from quarantine after producing two negative tests on Feb. 5.

"It really took the entire time, the entire support staff," she said on how she was able to capture the medal despite the health complications. "It took every single one of them to get me here, and I think is the first medal for the isolation hotel, so there you go."

Advertisement

For most of the day, Canada's de Bruin was posed to win silver but was over taken by a strong final run by Meyers Taylor. She took the bronze with a time of 4 minutes 21.03 seconds.

The monobob is one of the newest events in the Olympics this year. Women first competed in bobsled at the Salt Lake City 2002 games.