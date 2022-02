China's Eileen Gu competes in the Women's Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle qualifications at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China on Monday. On Tuesday, she won silver in the event with a score of Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Eileen Gu skiing for China has won her second medal of the Beijing Games, finishing second Tuesday in the women's freeski slopestyle final with Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud taking the gold. Gremaud climbed to the top of the podium with a score of 86.56, which was her best of three runs down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle track at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.

She had won bronze in women's freeski big air last week.

Gu, who took the Beijing gold in the women's freeski big air, was sitting in third place following her first run, but was pushed down the rankings as skiers bettered their standings on their second run, during which the California native scored a sub 17 points as she attempting to land a rail jump 630 but fell.

Earning a medal for Gu came down to her final run, and she did not disappoint, completing a rightside 900, a switch 900 and a clean double cork 1080 that earned her a score of 86.23, just shy of the Olympic gold.

Bronze was won by Kelly Sildaru with a score of 82.06 for Estonia's first medal in the event.



The 18-year-old Gu will attempt to medal a third time during the Beijing Games on Friday in the women's freeski halfpipe.

Team USA's Marin Hamill did not compete in the final after sustaining an injury during a fall on her second run during qualifiers.