Feb. 14, 2022 / 2:57 PM

Olympians upset Kimila Valieva cleared to skate after positive drug test

By Alex Butler
Kamila Valieva of Russia posted the highest score in the women's single figure skating portion of the team competition at the 2022 Winter Games on Feb. 7 in the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Olympians and Olympic committees spoke out Monday,opposing a ruling that allowed Russian Kamila Valieva's continued participation in the 2022 Winter Games, despite her positive test result for a banned substance.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport, the world's top legal body for sports, effectively cleared Valieva on Monday to remain active in the competition.

The International Olympic Committee said it "has to follow the rule of law to allow" Valieva to compete, but no medals will be distributed for any country if she reaches the podium in any event, or for any country from last week's team figure skating competition.

That means Team USA and Japan won't receive their respective silver and bronze medals from the team event until the issue is resolved.

"We are devastated that [the U.S. figure skating team] will leave Beijing without their medals in hand, but we appreciate the intention of the IOC to ensure the right medals are awarded to the right individuals," a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee spokesperson said in a statement.

Arbitrators cleared Valieva by declining appeals from the World Anti-Doping Agency, the IOC and the International Skating Union to reinstate a suspension the Russian Anti-Doping Agency initially levied against the 15-year-old figure skater.

Valieva, 15, tested positive for the banned drug, trimetazidine, Dec. 25 at the Russian championships.

The Russian agency said it was notified of the positive result Feb. 8 and issued the suspension. Valieva then appealed the suspension, and the ban was lifted.

The medication is intended to increase blood flow to the heart for those who experience angina due to blocked arteries and could increase athletic endurance.

Risk factors that increase risk of angina include older age, lack of exercise, obesity, stress, tobacco use, diabetes, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol and a family history of heart disease.

Valieva started competition with a first-place finish in the women's single skating short program portion of the team event on Sunday in Beijing. She helped the Russians win gold in the event.

She is expected to return for the women's single skating short program Tuesday in Beijing.

Former South Korean figure skater Yuna Kim, a two-time Olympic medalist, wrote Monday on social media that she opposed the ruling and said that all athletes' "dreams are equally precious."

Several South Korea Olympians, including men's figure skater Lee Si-hyeong, shared that post.

Former Team USA figure skater Tara Lipinski, a 1998 gold medalist, wrote Monday on social media that Valieva should not be allowed to compete.

"Regardless of age or timing of the test/results, I believe this will leave a permanent scar on our sport," Lipinski wrote.

The Canadian Olympic Committee and German Olympic Sports Confederation also voiced opposition to Valieva's being allowed to compete. The Russian Figure Skating Federation and several Russian athletes said they were pleased with the CAS ruling.

The World Anti-Doping Agency said that it plans to investigate other personnel linked to Valieva.

"As previously announced, under the terms of the [world anti-doping] code, when a minor is involved in an anti-doping case, there is a requirement to investigate that athlete's support personnel," WADA said.

"RUSADA has already indicated it has begun that process. In addition, WADA's independent Intelligence and Investigations Department will look into it."

The IOC said it plans to organize "dignified medal ceremonies" once the Valieva case is concluded.

In 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency issued Russia a four-year suspension from global competition because of an athletic doping and cover-up scheme. The Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced that suspension to two years in 2020 in response to an appeal from Russia.

The country's ban from international competition expires at the end of this year.

Hundreds of Russian athletes now compete as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee in the Winter Games and Summer Games.

Valieva is the gold medal favorite in Thursday's women's single skating free-skating final. The event airs at 5 a.m. EST on USA.

Beijing Olympics: Moments from pairs figure skating

Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker of the USA, perform during the figure skating ice dance rhythm competition in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 1, 2022. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

