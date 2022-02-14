Trending
Feb. 14, 2022 / 11:32 AM

USA beats Finland, will face Canada for women's hockey gold

By Alex Butler
Team USA's Cayla Barnes (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Finland in the semifinals of the women's hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Games on Monday in Beijing. Photo by Mark Cristino/EPA-EFE

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Forward Hilary Knight and defenseman Cayla Barnes each scored and assisted goals to lead Team USA to a 4-1 semifinal win over Finland in the women's hockey semifinals of the 2022 Winter Games on Monday in Beijing.

The win lifted the Americans into the gold medal game, meeting Canada for the sixth time in seven Olympic competitions.

Forwards Abby Roque and Hayley Scamurra also scored for the Americans on Monday at Wukesong Sports Center. Goaltender Alex Cavallini totaled 25 saves.

"I think it was an overall awesome team effort," Cavallini told NBC. "I was watching the team work at other end, tried to take it save-by-save and be ready for anything that came my way."

Neither team scored in the first period. Barnes lit the lamp on a power play about 3:39 into the second. Knight sparked the play when she sent a pass toward Finland's left post.

RELATED U.S. hockey team defeats Germany 3-2 earning top seed in quarterfinals

Fellow forward Hannah Brandt received the feed, tapped her blade around the puck and slid another pass to Barnes as she skated inside the right circle. Barnes finished the play with a one-timer blast past Finland goalie Anni Keisala.

Knight doubled the lead about 15 minutes later. Defenseman Savannah Harmon first fired the puck in front of the net, but it bounced back to the ice. Knight recovered the loose puck, skated away from the net and ripped a wrist shot between the posts.

Barnes assisted forward Hayley Scamurra for Team USA's third goal about 15 minutes into the third period. Forward Susanna Tapani found the net for Finland's lone score with 26 seconds remaining.

RELATED U.S. men's hockey team ends drought, defeats Canada, 4-2

Roque scored on an empty net 15 seconds later for the game's final goal.

Knight tied a Team USA women's hockey record Monday with her 21st appearance in a Winter Games competition. Former players Jenny Potter and Angela Ruggiero also appeared 21 times.

Earlier Monday, Canada beat Switzerland 10-3 in the other women's semifinal. The Canadiens are 6-0 at the 2022 Winter Games, including a 4-2 win over the Americans on Feb. 8. in Beijing.

Team USA, ranked No. 1 in the world, is 5-1 in Beijing and outscored six opponents 28-8. Canada, ranked No. 2, outscored its opponents 54-9.

Team USA scored a 3-2 shootout victory over Canada at the 2018 Winter Games. Canada beat Team USA three-consecutive times in the Olympic final in 2002, 2006 and 2014. Team USA won gold with a 3-1 win over Canada in their first title game matchup at the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano, Japan.

Canada battles Team USA in the gold medal game Thursday at Wukesong Sports Center. That matchup airs at 11:05 p.m. EST Wednesday on NBC.

Finland also battles Switzerland in the women's hockey bronze medal game Wednesday in Beijing.

