Gold medalist Xu Mengtao of China celebrates after winning the 2022 Winter Games women's freestyle skiing aerials final Monday at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Xu Mengtao completed a trio of twists, stuck her landing, shed tears and screamed as she claimed the first gold medal for China in Olympic history in women's aerials freestyle skiing Monday in Zhangjiakou, China. Mengtao logged a first-place score of 108.61 to top the podium at Genting Snow Park A&M Stadium. Belarusian Hanna Huskova, the defending champion from the 2018 Winter Games, finished second with a 107.95. Advertisement

American Megan Nick logged a 93.76 for Bronze.

Team USA's Ashley Caldwell couldn't stick her landing and finished fourth with an 83.71 in her 3.5-second run. Australia's Laura Peel and China's Fanyu Kong finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Mengtao, 31, placed ninth in the event at the 2018 Winter Games. She claimed a silver medal in the women's aerials at the 2014 Winter Games.

She also won silver, along with teammates Jia Zongyang and Qi Guangpu, in mixed aerials last week at the 2022 Winter Games. Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenfeld led Team USA to a gold medal in that event. Canada placed third.

Advertisement

The freestyle skiing schedule continues with the women's freeski slopestyle Tuesday in Zhangjiakou. That event airs at 8:30 p.m. EST Monday on NBC.

Beijing Olympics: Freestyle skiing

Silver medalist Jaelin Kauf of the United States stands on the podium after the finals of the Women's Moguls Freestyle Skiing competition during the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China, on Sunday. Jakara Anthony of Australia won the gold medal and Anastasiia Smirnova of Russia took the bronze. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo