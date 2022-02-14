Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 14, 2022 / 2:31 AM

Arbitrators clear Kamila Valieva to compete in Olympics

By Darryl Coote
Kamila Valieva of Russia has been cleared to compete in the Beijing Olympics. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Arbitrators on Monday cleared Russian figure skating star Kamila Valieva for competition in the Olympics after she was thrown last week into the center of a doping scandal.

The 15-year-old phenom is the favorite to win the women's single figuring skating gold on Tuesday, after she became the fourth woman in Olympic history to complete a triple axel en route to helping the Russian Olympic Committee win gold in the team event on Feb. 7.

However, it has been unclear whether she would be abele to compete in this week's event as confusion and controversy have swirled around the teen after a sample taken from her on Dec. 25 at the Russian figure skating championships tested positive for Trimetazidine, a banned heart medication, a day before she won her first Olympic medal.

The negative test was only revealed as the medal ceremony for the team skate was postponed due to what was at the time labeled an unspecified "legal issue."

RELATED Team USA wins gold, silver in first-ever Olympic women's monobob

Due to failed test, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency suspended Valieva on Tuesday, but reversed its decision the next day upon appeal, attracting challenges from the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union.

Valieva was ruled she could continue to compete in the Olympics by the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ad hoc division who dismissed the sport organizations' filings against RUSADA's suspension reversal following a closed-door video conference hearing in Beijing over the weekend.

The panel said in its ruling that no provisional suspension should be imposed against Valieva as she is a "protected person" under the WAD code for being below the age of 16 and as both RUSADA and WAD are "silent" when it comes to suspending minors.

RELATED Russians win gold in men's cross-country skiing relay

"The panel considered fundamental principles of fairness, proportionality, irreparable harm and the relative balance of interests as between the Applicants and the Athlete, who did not test positive during the Olympic Games in Beijing and is still subject to a disciplinary procedure on the merits following the positive anti-doping test," it said. "[I]n particular, the Panel considered that preventing the Athlete from competing at the Olympic Games would cause her irreparable harm."

The panel stressed that there are "serious issues" concerning the "untimely notification" of the negative test results that prevented the ability to launch a full legal case prior to the Olympics, but that was not Valieva's fault.

"In conclusion, the Panel determined that permitting the provisional suspension to remain lifted was appropriate," it said, adding that it was only asked to rule on whether a provisional suspension should be imposed and not on the merits of the case or concerning any issues around the ROC's gold medal win that Valieva was part of.

RELATED U.S. hockey team defeats Germany 3-2 earning top seed in quarterfinals

The decision to allow Valieva to continue on in the Games was condemned by Sarah Hirshland, the chief executive of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, who said they were "disappointed by the message" it sends.

"It is the collective responsibility of the entire Olympic community to protect the integrity of sport and to hold our athletes, coaches and all involved to the highest of standards," she said in a statement. "Athletes have the right to know they are competing on a level playing field. Unfortunately, today that right is being denied."

"This appears to be another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clear sport by Russia," she said.

Russian athletes at the Olympics are competing in their second straight Games under the ROC banner due to a systematic, state-sponsored doping program during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

