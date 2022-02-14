Austria, Slovenia, Germany top podium in men's ski jumping final

Manuel Fettner of Austria competes in the men's ski jumping large hill team final of the 2022 Winter Games on Monday at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Center in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Austria's Stefan Kraft, Daniel Huber, Jan Hoerl and Manuel Fettner totaled a 942.7 to edge Slovenia and Germany for gold in the men's team ski jumping final in the 2022 Winter Games on Monday in Zhangjiakou, China. Lovro Kos, Cene Prevc, Timi Zajc and Peter Prevc totaled a 934.4 to lead Slovenia to the silver medal in the final event for the discipline at the National Ski Jumping Center.

Germany's Constantin Schmid, Marcus Eisenbichler, Stephan Leyhe and Karl Geiger totaled a 922.9 for bronze.

Team USA, which featured Decker Dean, Patrick Gasienica, Kevin Bickner and Casey Larson, did not reach the final round.

Austria pulled ahead of Slovenian on the final jump of the competition. Fettner cleared 128 meters to push his team to the top of the podium.

Kraft and Fettner teamed up with Gregor Schlierenzauer and Michael Haybock to lead Austria to a fourth-place finish in the same event at the 2018 Winter Games. Lehye, Geiger, Richard Freitag and Andreas Wellinger won silver in 2018 in the men's team ski jumping final.

Norway won gold in the event at the 2018 Winter Games, but finished fourth Monday in Zhangjiakou. Japan finished fifth.

Slovenia claimed gold in the ski jumping mixed team final last week in Zhangjiakou. The Russians and Canada won respective silver and bronze medals in that event.

Norway's Marius Lindvik won gold in the men's ski jumping large hill individual final Saturday in Zhangjiakou. Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi and Germany's Geiger won silver and bronze, respectively.

