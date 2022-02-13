Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 13, 2022 / 2:17 PM

Hearing on Russian skater Valieva's suspension underway

By Don Jacobson
1/4
Hearing on Russian skater Valieva's suspension underway
Kamila Valieva of Russia catches her skate tip and tumbles during her performance at the Women's Single Figure Skating Team competition in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A hearing to decide whether Russian figure skating star Kamila Valieva can continue at the 2022 Winter Olympics following the lifting of her doping suspension got underway Sunday in Beijing.

The closed-door, video conference hearing held by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, or CAS, began Sunday evening at the Beijing Continental Grand hotel, The New York Times and the Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Advertisement

The session started at 8:30 p.m. local time and was still ongoing more than four hours later, the Russian agency said.

The court is expected to issue its ruling Monday afternoon on an appeal of the Russian anti-doping committee's lifting of the 15-year-old's suspension.

Valieva, who has appeared at practice since the provisional suspension was lifted, was the gold medal favorite in women's singles and the court decision is expected before the women's individual competition starts in Beijing on Tuesday.

The Russian anti-doping committee, known also as RUSADA, provisionally suspended Valieva after a sample collected Dec. 25 at the Russian figure skating championships tested positive for a banned substance Tuesday. The body reversed its decision when the skater appealed at a hearing Wednesday.

Advertisement

The International Testing Agency, leading the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing's anti-doping program, announced Friday the urgent appeal on behalf of the International Olympic Committee following RUSADA's decision to lift the provisional suspension imposed on her.

The World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union also filed protests with the CAS.

Read More

Court expected to rule Monday on anti-doping case of Russian skater Russian skater Kamila Valieva failed drug test; IOC wants suspension in Beijing Russian skater Kamila Valieva appears at practice after reported positive drug test

Latest Headlines

German slider sets track record in women's skeleton at Beijing Olympics
Sports News // 23 hours ago
German slider sets track record in women's skeleton at Beijing Olympics
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Germany's Hannah Neise set a track record on her way to capturing a gold medal in the women's skeleton Saturday at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
Norwegian brothers finish on podium in biathlon sprint at Beijing Olympics
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Norwegian brothers finish on podium in biathlon sprint at Beijing Olympics
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Two brothers from Norway stood on the podium Saturday after the men's 10-kilometer biathlon sprint at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Japanese women set Olympic record in speed skating pursuit
Sports News // 1 day ago
Japanese women set Olympic record in speed skating pursuit
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Japan set an Olympic record Saturday during the women's speed skating team pursuit at the Beijing Winter Games.
U.S. ice dancing pairs finish back-to-back, qualify for free dance
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. ice dancing pairs finish back-to-back, qualify for free dance
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Both U.S. ice dancing pairs qualified Saturday for the free dance portion of the competition after finishing in the Top 20 of the rhythm dance.
Russians capture gold in Women's 4x5km cross-country relay
Sports News // 1 day ago
Russians capture gold in Women's 4x5km cross-country relay
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Russian Olympic Committee took the gold medal Saturday in the women's cross-country 4x5 kilometer relay at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre.
Court expected to rule Monday on anti-doping case of Russian skater
Sports News // 1 day ago
Court expected to rule Monday on anti-doping case of Russian skater
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to rule Monday on an appeal of the Russian anti-doping committee's lifting of Russian figure skater's Kamila Valieva's suspension.
Norway continues domination at Olympics; Lindvik wins large hill ski jumping
Sports News // 1 day ago
Norway continues domination at Olympics; Lindvik wins large hill ski jumping
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Norway continued its dominance at the Beijing Olympic Games on Saturday as Marius Lindvik won the gold medal in the men's large hill ski jumping event.
China's Gao sets Olympic record, wins 500-meter speed skate
Sports News // 1 day ago
China's Gao sets Olympic record, wins 500-meter speed skate
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Speed skater Gao Tingyu of host China set a new Olympic record Saturday, winning the gold medal in the men's 500-meter speed skating.
U.S. men's hockey team ends drought, defeats Canada, 4-2
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. men's hockey team ends drought, defeats Canada, 4-2
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Team USA's hockey team defeated Canada, 4-2, on Saturday in a preliminary round contest at the Beijing Games -- the first time the Americans defeated their neighbors at the Olympics since 2010.
'Silent Warrior' Joe Burrow built Bengals' composure amid Super Bowl run
NFL // 1 day ago
'Silent Warrior' Joe Burrow built Bengals' composure amid Super Bowl run
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow says he won't force his methodical football approach on other Cincinnati Bengals players. Nevertheless, that composure infected his teammates and helped drive them to Super Bowl LVI.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japanese women set Olympic record in speed skating pursuit
Japanese women set Olympic record in speed skating pursuit
Norwegian brothers finish on podium in biathlon sprint at Beijing Olympics
Norwegian brothers finish on podium in biathlon sprint at Beijing Olympics
U.S. ice dancing pairs finish back-to-back, qualify for free dance
U.S. ice dancing pairs finish back-to-back, qualify for free dance
Russians capture gold in Women's 4x5km cross-country relay
Russians capture gold in Women's 4x5km cross-country relay
German slider sets track record in women's skeleton at Beijing Olympics
German slider sets track record in women's skeleton at Beijing Olympics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement