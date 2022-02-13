Hearing on Russian skater Valieva's suspension underway

1/4

Kamila Valieva of Russia catches her skate tip and tumbles during her performance at the Women's Single Figure Skating Team competition in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A hearing to decide whether Russian figure skating star Kamila Valieva can continue at the 2022 Winter Olympics following the lifting of her doping suspension got underway Sunday in Beijing. The closed-door, video conference hearing held by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, or CAS, began Sunday evening at the Beijing Continental Grand hotel, The New York Times and the Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported. Advertisement

The session started at 8:30 p.m. local time and was still ongoing more than four hours later, the Russian agency said.

The court is expected to issue its ruling Monday afternoon on an appeal of the Russian anti-doping committee's lifting of the 15-year-old's suspension.

Valieva, who has appeared at practice since the provisional suspension was lifted, was the gold medal favorite in women's singles and the court decision is expected before the women's individual competition starts in Beijing on Tuesday.

The Russian anti-doping committee, known also as RUSADA, provisionally suspended Valieva after a sample collected Dec. 25 at the Russian figure skating championships tested positive for a banned substance Tuesday. The body reversed its decision when the skater appealed at a hearing Wednesday.

Advertisement

The International Testing Agency, leading the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing's anti-doping program, announced Friday the urgent appeal on behalf of the International Olympic Committee following RUSADA's decision to lift the provisional suspension imposed on her.

The World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union also filed protests with the CAS.