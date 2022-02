Mason McTavish (C) of the Canada is sandwiched between Ben Meyers (L) and Brock Faber of Team USA during a men's ice hockey preliminary round match at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games on Saturday. Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Team USA's hockey team defeated Canada, 4-2, on Saturday in a preliminary round contest at the Beijing Games -- the first time the Americans defeated their neighbors at the Olympics since 2010. The win put the United States, which earlier defeated China, in first place for Group A.

New Jersey native Kenny Agostino scored the fourth goal with 13:47 left in the third period to cement the victory after the puck hit the pads of Canada goalie Edward Pasquale.

Captain Andy Miele, Ben Meyers and Brendan Brisson also scored for the Americans, a team consisting mostly of NCAA players.

The U.S. broke out to a 2-1 lead near the end of the first period and made it 3-1 early in the second on a goal by Brisson before Canada's Knight Corban scored later in the third.

Team USA beat China, 8-0, on Thursday with Sean Farrell scoring a hat trick.