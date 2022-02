1/5

U.S. ice dance pair Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue placed fourth in the rhythm dance Saturday at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, qualifying for Monday's free dance competition. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Both U.S. ice dancing pairs qualified Saturday for the free dance portion of the competition after finishing in the Top 20 of the rhythm dance. The pair of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue placed third with a score of 87.13, immediately ahead of Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates. Advertisement

Chock and Bates finished with a score of 84.14.

Neither pair was assessed any deductions

The French duo of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron finished atop the standings. The two are considered the best ice dance team in the world and have been out of global competition for the past three years. They captured a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Hubbell and Donohue, who first competed together in 2011, train at the same Montreal skating facility as Cizeron and Papadakis.

Entering competition, the duo had one of the highest scores of all pairs so far this season in rhythm dance competitions.

The Russian Olympic Committee pair of Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapova finished second, while another ROC pair finished sixth.

A total of 23 pairs participated in the competition, with the Top 20 moving on to Monday's free dance at the Capital Indoor Stadium. Medals will be awarded following that competition.

