Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe competes captured gold in the men's 10-kilometer biathlon sprint Saturday at the Beijing Winter Olympics, while older brother Tarjei Boe finished third. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Two brothers from Norway stood on the podium Saturday after the men's 10-kilometer biathlon sprint at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Johannes Thingnes Boe captured the gold medal with a time of 24:00.4 while older brother Tarjei Boe took home the bronze, finishing in third place, 38.9 seconds behind. Advertisement

France's Quentin Fillon Maillet finished 25.5 seconds off the lead to place second and join the Boe brothers on the podium.

The Russian Olympic Committee's Maxim Tsvetkov finished fourth in the event, which fielded 94 competitors at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre.

The gold and bronze finishes bring Norway's medal count to 17 after eight days of competition, which tops the overall medal standings.

The medal was the third of the Beijing Games for Johannes Thingnes Boe.

The men's 12.5-kilometer pursuit and women's 10-kilometer pursuit are scheduled for Sunday.

Both Boe brothers will also race in the men's 15-kilometer mass start Friday.

