Gold medalist Hannah Neise of Germany celebrates Saturday during the women's skeleton race at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre at the Beijing 20​22 Olympic Games, after becoming the youngest Olympic champion in the sport's history and first German woman. Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Germany's Hannah Neise set a track record on her way to capturing a gold medal in the women's skeleton Saturday at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Neise finished with a time of 1:01.44, putting her 0.62 seconds ahead of Australia's Jaclyn Narracott and 0.84 seconds in front of Netherland's Kimberley Bos, who finished second and third, respectively. Advertisement

Neise, 21, is also the first German woman to win the event and the youngest female Olympic champion since the sport was first introduced at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games. Beijing is her first Olympics.

Fellow German Tina Hermann finished fourth in the field of 20 competitors at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, 1.11 seconds behind Neise, who had initially placed eighth in the first of four heats.

The lone American representative, Colorado's Katie Uhlaender, finished in sixth place in what is likely her last Olympics. Her highest Olympic finish came in Sochi, Russia, in 2014 where she came in fourth. Uhlaender has competed in five consecutive Winter Olympics.

Germany took the top two spots on the podium during the men's skeleton Friday.

